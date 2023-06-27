President Jokowi demands heavy sentences for drug traffickers





Badung, Bali (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged law enforcement to impose heavy sentences on drug traffickers in Indonesia as a commitment to drug eradication efforts. “Imposing heavy penalties on drug traffickers,” the president said via video released during the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park here on Monday, June 26 evening. In addition to imposing tough penalties on drug traffickers, the president stressed the need to step up efforts to rehabilitate victims of drug addiction. Furthermore, he urged all elements to improve family and social resilience as well as raise awareness about the dangers of drugs from an early age. “Let’s make this year’s World Drug Day a momentum to step up our fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” Jokowi stressed. Meanwhile, National Narcotics Agency (BNN) chief Petrus Golose said that under Jokowi’s instructions, the agency would take firm action against all parties involved in the drug trade. “We will seriously eradicate drug traffickers and also strengthen the rehabilitation aspect and our (anti-drug) outreach, especially among young people,” Golose said. The agency chief noted that the World Drug Day commemoration event in Bali is proof to Indonesians and the global community of BNN’s firm efforts to eradicate drugs. Although BNN has various approaches to drug eradication, such as soft power, hard power, smart power and cooperation, he said the agency will prioritize soft power and preventive measures. “We will prioritize soft power over hard power approach. We prefer saving people through programs involving the public and the grassroots,” Golose noted. He said that the BNN will pay attention to new types of illicit drugs without neglecting the most common drug in Indonesia, marijuana. “Overall, the most commonly used are Cannabis-sativa (marijuana), then crystal meth (methamphetamine), and we also anticipate the entry of heroin and cocaine,” he said. Golose also stressed that efforts to eradicate drugs should be made through cooperation with other countries, especially those included in the Golden Triangle of Southeast Asia and the Golden Crescent of Asia. Central Asia, as well as with the countries of Africa and South America. Related news: Bali will show zero tolerance for drug traffickers: BNN

