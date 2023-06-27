Looking at Madhya Pradesh polls, PM reports 5 Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal





The PM will also virtually interact with 10 BJP workers at the lakh booth today. Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today signaled two Vande Bharat trains – Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur – from Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due by the end of the year. Three other Vande Bharat trains – Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express – have also been virtually abandoned. “These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Monday. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia among others attended the occasion. Earlier, after arriving at Bhopal airport in the morning, Modi was supposed to reach Rani Kamalapati railway station by helicopter, but due to bad weather he departed by road for the site, said Ashish Agrawal, the official. BJP media. The PM will also virtually interact with 10 BJP workers at the lakh booth today. Later in the day, the Prime Minister will interact with 3,000 selected party workers across the country who have made effective contributions to empowering their stands as part of the party’s “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” campaign, said said BJP Chairman Vishnu Dutt Sharma. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Shahdol district has been postponed due to a heavy rain warning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said yesterday. The prime minister has postponed his visit to the predominantly tribal district due to the warning of heavy rains and bearing in mind the inconvenience the downpours could cause to people coming to watch the event, the minister said in leader in a statement. A new date for his visit will be announced soon, he added. The Prime Minister was expected to attend Veerangana Rani Durgavati Day of Sacrifice program and closing event of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra in Shahdol city. A proposed road show in Bhopal was also canceled due to weather conditions, a party leader said earlier.

