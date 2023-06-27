Lord Frost defends Brexit at Suffolk Business Club dinner





Lord David Frost – the Prime Minister’s former chief negotiator and EU adviser from 2019 to 2021 – has told Suffolk business leaders that not delivering Brexit would have been politically disastrous. Brexit is over – now we have to move on, he told members of the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club as they gathered at Milsons Kesgrave Hall on June 16 to hear him speak. He defended the importance of completing the process. “I’m very proud of what Boris and I have done with a few others like Dominic Cummings during those terrible months of 2019 after we came to power and the whole country felt on the edge of a nervous breakdown. “The constitution was deadlocked, no one could push Brexit forward and it looked like Parliament couldn’t agree on anything. “I think it would have been disastrous if we hadn’t been able to deliver the referendum result and risk a second referendum. “So I think it was constitutionally and politically crucial that we could cut all that out and show that when you vote for something in this country, it happens and politicians act on it.” But he suggested the relationship between government and business had suffered. I think the relationship between government and business has become fragile in recent years and something needs to be done,” he said. “That said, companies should be clear about what they want, identify their key issues and bring them into government. Companies should tell the government what they want and what would make a difference to them. “There are some things the government has already done, like the initial cancellation of capital spending, but I think companies need to make their views and desires heard.” Toby Kramers, chairman of the Ipswich Suffolk Business Club (ISBC), said Lord Frost gave members fascinating insight. “Being able to welcome Lord David Frost, whose career has had such a great impact in business, tonight has been an absolute pleasure. “I, for one, found it fascinating to hear his insights into his work through Brexit, and I’m sure our members did too,” he said.

