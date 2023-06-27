More than 100 people tried by military courts for the violence of May 9





NNA | Updated: Jun 26, 2023 8:30 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 26 (ANI): As many as 102 people are on trial in military courts for the May 9 violence in Pakistan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj. Gen. Ahmed Sharif said on Monday, reported dawn. He also said that three army officers, including a lieutenant general, had been removed from their posts as part of the army’s “self-responsibility process” in the events. The case concerns the violence that erupted in the aftermath of Pakistan. During the press conference, Major General Sharif said the army had completed its process of “self-accountability”, saying that two thorough investigations – led by Major Generals – had been carried out into violent events occurred in army garrisons on May 9, Dawn reported. launched against those who failed to keep intact the security and honor of garrisons, military installations, Jinnah House and General Headquarters.”Three officers, including a lieutenant-general, were discharged from their Strict disciplinary procedures against officers, including three major generals and seven brigadiers, have been carried out,” he added. “a retired four-star general, wife of a retired three-star general, and wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general are facing this process of accountability because of compelling evidence.” Speaking about the lawsuits in Under the Army Law Major General Sharif said permanent military tribunals were functioning in which “the trial of 102 disbelievers is in progress and this process will continue”.

DG ISPR further stated that suspects tried by military tribunals have full legal rights, including the right to appeal to high courts and the Supreme Court. He further stated that these suspects would be “penalized” based on their crimes. has repeatedly resolved that the Constitution is sacred to us and reflects the wishes of the nation,” he said. created from fake videos and photos posted on social media. “False statements are made to give the general impression that the state of Pakistan is inflicting torture and within days it was clearly established that these videos and audios were fake,” he said. He also alleged that such accounts have also been told in the past and that “these voices usually come from outside the country”. “But it also happens that certain elements inside the country reinforce these claims… these are usually terrorist organizations that hide behind the appearance of human rights violations when action is taken against them,” added Sharif, party chairman, the government has taken the decision to try civilians in military courts, according to Geo News.A counter-terrorism court in Lahore issues a non-releasable arrest warrant for Imran Khan and several other former and current leaders. of the party in cases related to the May 9 riots, Dawn reported.During the riots, at least eight people were killed and more than 290 injured after the National Accountability Bureau arrested the leader of the PTI in the Al- Qadir Trust (ANI)

