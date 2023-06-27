Politics
The State has a sincere intention to put an end to gross violations of human rights in the past
POPULARITAS.COM – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has said that the state has a sincere intention to address and resolve the issue of past gross human rights violations. He pointed this out during the launch of the program for implementing recommendations for non-judicial human rights settlements at the former site of Rumoh Geudong, Pidie on Tuesday (26/6/2023).
The President said the number of cases that will be resolved by the state are the work and recommendations of the government-formed Non-Judicial Resolution of Serious Human Rights Violations (PPHAM) team.
“Once again, the government has a sincere intention of PPHAM’s recommendation to resolve the gross human rights violations in our country, Indonesia,” Jokowi said during the event which was broadcast in live on the official YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat.
According to the president, Indonesia, as a great country, cannot escape various events.
“Sometimes things are going well, but there are also things that are not going well. I think it’s normal that other countries have such stories,” he said.
The Head of State expressed his gratitude to the victims and/or the heirs of the victims who had the pleasure of following a long process to receive the restoration of rights as a non-judicial solution to the serious human rights violations committed in the past.
President Jokowi believes that this whole long process will not be in vain and hopes that he can pave the way on various occasions.
“Let’s hope that this good process will pave the way for efforts to heal existing wounds, the beginning of building a just, peaceful and prosperous life based on the protection and respect of human and humanitarian rights,” said Jokowi. .
During the launch, it was announced that the restoration of the rights of victims of 12 past incidents had begun, which had previously been recognized by the Indonesian government as serious human rights violations.
The 12 past incidents involving gross human rights violations were reported by President Jokowi in a January 11, 2023 statement as part of the follow-up to the PPHAM team report.
The 12 incidents are the 1965-1966 incident, the 1982-1985 mystery shooting incident, the Talangsari incident in Lampung in 1989, the Rumoh Geudong and Pos Sattis incidents in Aceh in 1989, the incident of enforced disappearances of 1997-1998 and the riots of May 1998.
Then the Trisakti and Semanggi I-II incidents 1998-1999, the witch killings of 1998-1999, the Aceh KKA Simpang incident of 1999, the Wasior Papua incident of 2001-2002, the Wamena incident Papua of 2003 and the Jambo Keupok Aceh incident of 2003.
Coordinating Minister for Policy, Law and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, who was also present at the launch, said the realization of the rights of victims in the 12 incidents would be carried out simultaneously by government ministries and non-governmental agencies. departments (K/L) involved. in Presidential Instruction No. 2 of 2023 regarding the implementation of recommendations for the non-judicial resolution of serious human rights violations.
“The prevention program will also be implemented soon and efforts to resolve it through the legal process will continue,” Mahfud said.
In this light, President Jokowi reiterated that the government’s decision to seek a non-judicial settlement will not nullify efforts to settle a judicial settlement.
“At the beginning of last January, I decided that the government would take a non-judicial settlement that focuses on restoring the rights of victims without denying the judicial mechanism,” Jokowi said.
The President was accompanied by Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasona, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces , Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit. Prabowo and Acting Regent (Acting) Pidie Wahyudi Adisiswanto.
|
Sources
2/ https://popularitas.com/berita/joko-widodo-negara-miliki-niat-tulus-tuntaskan-pelanggaran-ham-berat-sama-lalu/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The State has a sincere intention to put an end to gross violations of human rights in the past
- Bergeron Renews Selke Record, Ullmark & Montgomery Capture Awards
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Google asks India’s Supreme Court to revoke Android antitrust order – sources
- More than 100 people tried by military courts for the violence of May 9
- Lord Frost defends Brexit at Suffolk Business Club dinner
- ShopZetu raises pre-seed funds to fuel growth of its fashion market beyond Kenya
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Old Quake – Houston Public Information
- New Zealand PM Hipkins prepares for ‘diplomatic’ meeting with Xi
- Looking at Madhya Pradesh polls, PM reports 5 Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal
- UK risks becoming dependent on overseas caregivers, warns report | Social Welfare