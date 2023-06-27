Turkey detains over 100 Pride parade activists





More than 100 people were arrested during an LGBTQ+ pride parade in the biggest city of Trkiyes, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said on June 25. Activists took to the streets despite an official ban, according to a Reuters report. Taking to Twitter, Gul wrote, “Our national future depends on keeping the family institution alive with our national and moral values. We will not allow any activity that would weaken the family institution. 113 people who acted for the purpose of making propaganda were Please do not share their actions even to criticize them. Stopping the parade of the LGBTQ+ community in Türkiye After the parade began, Turkish police authorities cordoned off some of the streets leading to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul’s historic district and Taksim Square. According to local reports, services on several Istanbul Metro lines were suspended for several hours. The measures taken by the Turkish government on the LGBTQ+ community were condemned by the organizers of the event. We reject this policy of hate and denial. Despite all the bans, criminalizations, pressures and attempts to suppress us, we will continue to advocate for human life for all and persist in democratic life, Istanbul Pride Parade Committee said in a statement . Why Turkish authorities are cracking down on the community The suppression of the LGBTQ+ community comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan championed social conservatism and described his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu as an LGBT person. In his victory speech, Erdogan criticized those who sought to normalize homosexuality” and said, “Gays are not welcome”. It should be noted that the Turkish President was recently re-elected, after the second round in may. Erdogan’s ideology on homosexuality President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the opposition LGBT. He has firmly asserted that Western liberal ideology will never infiltrate his ruling party or nationalist allies. Erdogan presented himself as a defender of traditional Islamic values. At the time of the presidential elections, Erdogan declared, “Kilicdaroglu and his allies to be pro-LGBT, and voiced similar accusations in his victory speech to a cheering crowd in Istanbul.” Further, he asked supporters: “But can LGBT people infiltrate the AK party? Can they infiltrate the MHP? Can they infiltrate other People’s Alliance members? Each election is a rebirth for us. The family is sacred to us. No one can denounce the family. Violence against women is prohibited, it is haram, declared Edogan who clarified his point of view on homosexuality. Visuals of Türkiye during Pride Month: LGBTQ activist from Istanbul, Turkey tries Pride March, police arrest everyone within minutes.#Liberalism is a mental illness #LiberalHypocrisy #WokeFeminists #Turkey #LGBTQPrideMarch pic.twitter.com/qFV7XbQAvi Debashish Sarkar (@DebashishHiTs) June 21, 2023 It is also forbidden for LGBT+ people to sit in cafes!

LGBT+ people sitting in a café in Beikta were arrested under the pretext of “opposing Law No. 2911”. It was remarkable that someone walking past the cafe made homophobic hate speech towards LGBT+ people.#Pride2023#we are trying pic.twitter.com/OwrYOrD2nk Zeynep Kuray (@zeynokuray) June 25, 2023 WHERE ARE YOU CURRENTLY ? #we want pic.twitter.com/jM1ik12K20 Istanbul LGBT+ Pride Week (@istanbulpride) June 25, 2023

