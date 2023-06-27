Arch-rivals India and Pakistan to face off at Narendra Modi Stadium





Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The World Cup opener is set to take place at the same venue on October 5 with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, the ICC said on Tuesday. The final will also take place at the same venue on November 19, The first semi-final of the World Cup will take place on November 15 in Mumbai while the second semi-final will be played on November 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India will open their campaign on October 8 against Australia at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. They will play a total of eight games in the league phase. The long-awaited meeting between India and Pakistan will be the eighth meeting between the two teams at a men’s World Cup. With their curse broken at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will look to emulate the same in the 50 plus format on October 15. India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times before – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. The only time the two teams haven’t met since that first game in 1992 was in 2007, which was a disastrous campaign for both teams as they were knocked out of the tournament in the first round. India have won all seven previous encounters, a record they also extended to the T20 World Cups until recently. That streak was cut short in 2021, only for India to reclaim bragging rights with a memorable victory in the 2022 edition with a dramatic chase at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) following an unforgettable shot from the former Indian captain Virat Kohli. The last time these teams met in the World Cup aged 50 was in 2019 at Old Trafford, with India posting a whopping 336/5 on the back of a fantastic 113 ball 140 from the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. A clever bowling performance then limited Pakistan to just 212/6 in a rain-spoiled match which India won by 89 points (DLS method). Perhaps even more memorable is the 2011 game, another home World Cup in India, which culminated in a thrilling semi-final clash in Mohali. Sachin Tendulkar bowled for the hosts with 85 and their bowlers formed a united front to defeat Pakistan for a 29-point win.

