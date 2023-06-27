Called Palace supported by Al-Zaytun Islamic boarding school, President Joko Widodo orders 2 ministers to study it





Ahmad Kartubi| Called Al-Zaytun Islamic Boarding School Backed Palace, President Joko Widodo orders 2 ministers to deepen it– RADARMUKOMUKO.COM – Seeing and hearing the commotion caused by the leaders of the Al Zaytun Islamic boarding school which had shocked the virtual world and social media caught the attention of President Joko Widodo. In fact, the President ordered Menkopulhukam Mahfud MD and the Ministry of Religion to explore the controversy within Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School that allegedly insulted religion. READ ALSO: Indonesian Ulema Council Discovers Shocking Facts About Al-Zaytun Islamic Boarding School, What Is It? It started with many reports about the Al-Zaytun Islamic boarding school run by Panji Gumilang supported by people from the palace or Pak Kumis. The figure of Pak Kumis is believed to be a powerful person in the palace circle. Not wanting to be called involved and accused of being the supporter of Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes), Indramayu, West Java, yesterday, the President’s Chief of Staff, Moeldoko, immediately ordered Panji Gumilang to be investigated if he was proven to have committed irregularities. The presidential chief of staff, Moeldoko, was furious because there were a lot of social media reports saying he supported the Al Zaytun Islamic boarding school. In fact, while the Al-Zaytun and Panji Gumilang Islamic boarding school controversy was still being discussed in the media, Moeldoko was so angry that he asked the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) to thoroughly investigate Panji Gumilang. Indeed, if it turned out that violations and irregularities had been committed, Moeldoko promised to arrest Panji Gumilang in his own way. READ ALSO: Head of Al-Zaytun Islamic Boarding School: Prophet Muhammad’s lineage is very strange The name Pak Kumis was first mentioned by the founder of the Indonesian Islamic Boarding School Foundation, Imam Suprianto. The imam is of the opinion that the figure who is supported by Al-Zaytun Islamic boarding school is one of the elite figures in Indonesia. “The general elite people said ‘hey don’t mess with Zaytun, you know, he belongs to Mr. Kumis,’ he said that way. People know who Pak Kumis is,” he said. Imam on Democracy Notes on TVOne last Thursday (6/22). Furthermore, he even mentioned the name of a Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP), General (Purn) Moeldoko, who currently has ties to Mahad Al-Zaytun. READ ALSO: Community Awaits Measures From Mahfud MD To Handle Al Zaytun Islamic Boarding School Controversies, Residents Strongly Demand! Check out other news and articles on Google News Source:





