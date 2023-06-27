Jimmy Carter’s latest triumph may be to soothe US-China relations

The architects of peace leave a legacy of honor and admiration. This is why Jimmy Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

The architects of the world order also leave a legacy. If there is an American president besides Richard Nixon who remains admired in China today, it is Carter, who has now waived any hospital admissions, preferring to live out the rest of his life at his home in Plains, Georgia. His noble life, however, can create a new dawn for U.S.-China relations if Beijing prepares to honor Carter’s legacy and emulate the 39e Presidents’ bold approach to peace.

Blessed are the peacemakers, the children of God, who end up calling us all to leave this earthly paradise. Death is both inevitable and unwelcome. It is uncomfortable to think or plan. The timing of a person’s death should not preclude death planning or be seen as an affront to a great legacy. Journalists pre-write obituaries. Monarchies prepare the succession. States provide options and opportunities.

China should consider options to honor Jimmy Carter upon his death and, in doing so, open today closed door to dialogue with Washington. The United States can subtly encourage them to do so. I realize that advising Beijing, even openly, is not typical for an American foreign affairs analyst, but improving communications with our strategic competitor has huge benefits for American security.

While the 98-year-old is in hospice, Chinese leaders are expected to contact the president and his family through The Carter Center to express sympathy for him and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. The center recently announced that the former first lady was suffering from dementia.

When Carter dies, the People’s Republic of China should send a high-level delegation to the United States and let the Joe Bidens administration and all Americans know that it wants to build on the legacy of the graduates of Carter. Annapolis on closer China-US ties. Such gestures by China, whose cultural values confronta deeply rooted Chinese cultural understanding of personal and societal honor would show that our nations can get along and share respect for Carter and what he stood for.

The Chinese delegation to the United States is expected to be led by President Xi Jinping, who could personally honor Carter at any state funeral.

Whether anti-communist and former redbaiter Nixon was the only American politician who had the political capital to go to Beijing To open diplomatic ties, Xi Jinping may be the only Chinese communist leader capable of offering a decisive reopening to America at a time of escalating tension and diminishing diplomacy. It should be Xis Carter Moment.

Sino-US relations are at a low point in the post-Mao Tse Tung era. Tension over Taiwan, trade, cybersecurity, forces in the Pacific and the PRC’s partnership with Vladimir Putin is only making matters worse, with sinologists and US military leaders openly predict a war between the world’s first and second largest economy. Although Secretary of State Tony Blinkens’ mission to Beijing earlier this month was welcome and well executed, it doesn’t end the stalemate, as our head of diplomacy would be the first to admit. In Beijing, Xi and his advisers continue to balking at what were once frequently used channels of communication between the Pentagon and the People’s Liberation Army. In the Taiwan Strait, Chinese warships play cat and mouse games with western naviesand Chinese jets have American reconnaissance planes buzzed. If that weren’t enough, China is actively propagating a worldview of America in rapid and inevitable social, political and economic decline, with China emerging as the world’s sole superpower.

Bad beliefs combined with bad intentions can lead to bad results, and that’s why an act of goodwill could change the current trajectory.

Why should Xi make the trip and risk appearing to bow down to Bidens America?

First, if there is real momentum in China for the PRC to take Taiwan militarily and confront America and its allies in the Indo-Pacific, this would allow Xi to rein in and reassess his position, power and readiness. of the PLA. Russia’s war against Ukraine should give him and his forces a break. Kiev’s unexpected strength and determination reminded the world (including Beijing and Taipei) that national solidarity can stifle a ruthless aggressor, even when outgunned and outnumbered. The PRC has fought few wars, none since the fight against Vietnam in 1979, let alone won. A Carter break would be a welcome break for hardline Chinese leadership without a credible feedback loop or red-team approach to self-critical decision-making; By all accounts, Xi and his hand-picked Politburo Standing Committee are in an information bubble that does not tolerate bad news or critical analysis.

Getting out of this isolation room, even for a day or two, would allow Xi to personally assess American power. It would also give him a moment to dwell on any belated adventurist apprehensions he may have about the use of force in Taiwan or Russia’s war aid against Ukraine on NATO’s doorstep. There is no need to publicly acknowledge the opportunity to chill Taiwanese rhetoric and dampen Putin’s comfort. It could also be framed as part of a sincere effort to improve relations with Washington.

Second, it’s a way for China to hold America to its commitment to the The One China Policy initiated by Carter. It was the 39e president who withdrew recognition from the Republic of China and handed it over to Beijing, opening the door for the PRC to prosper in the global community of nations. It may be difficult for Washington and Congress to swallow the implications of an enhanced one-China policy at this time, and Taipei will be nervous. After all, the island feels threatened. Taiwan’s seas and skies are regularly and aggressively invaded, even as its global power has soared due to its overwhelming production of global microchips.

Xi’s respect and reflection on Carter’s realpolitik-balancing legacy would weigh heavily in the current equation of Washington’s support for strengthening Taiwan. As Carter did in 1979, Xi can boldly use Carter’s passing to express his intentions without the bluster of flybys and missile tests. Giving Xi the space to do so doesn’t mean Congress has to back down on Taiwan. He can affirm his bipartisan support for decades for a peaceful resolution of any Sino-Taiwanese conflict and emphasize our strategic ambiguity political while suggesting an even more muscular American and allied determination to help Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.

Third, state funerals allow for direct diplomacy. They push the boundaries of formal discourse. These are breaks with the script and moments of reflection. They can boost morale and turn down the heat. These are opportunistic times to have side conversations, such as when Barack Obama met Ral Castro in Panama. Leaders can circumvent formal structures out of public view. A direct dialogue can avoid mistakes and miscalculations. Biden and Xi Jinping are well prepared for this.

Washington is expected to hasten the moment by throwing diplomatic hints that Xi Jinping would be welcome to come and honor Carter and that Biden would receive him informally.

Our president excels at personal diplomacy and has proven he can both hold his own and have an honest conversation, making the Americas resolve clear without posturing. Such ballast comes from chairing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and serving as vice-chair and chair. If Xi comes to praise and bury Carter, it will give him a chance to make it clear publicly and privately what he wants from the US president he has known for years. As is the case at all funerals, they could discuss their families, their hopes for the future and possible legacies. In death, Carter can inspire and continue to champion peace, hope and love.

Markos Kounalakis is a visiting fellow of the Hoover Institution and California’s first Second Gentleman.

