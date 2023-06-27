Minister explains why Micron chose India

Ashwini Vaishnaw says first India-made semiconductor chip will be produced in 18 months

New Delhi:

Not just a few hundred jobs, but the start of an ecosystem to support semiconductor chip manufacturing and more than 60,000 young people trained – that’s how the establishment of a Micron Technology facility in Sanand , in Gujarat, will pave the way for India to become a hub semiconductor manufacturer, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The statement by Mr Vaishnaw, who also holds portfolios of railways, electronics and telecommunications, came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his first state visit to the United States where the agreement, apart from other collaborations on US-India technology transfer, has been sealed. .

Mr. Vaishnaw said that the factory’s first Indian-made semiconductor chip will be produced in 18 months, that is, in December 2024. He added that the next Micron factory in Gujarat will be a factory in state-of-the-art technology and will contribute to the expansion of the semiconductor ecosystem in India. He said US-headquartered Micron is the fifth-largest company in manufacturing semiconductors used in mobiles, laptops, servers, defense equipment, cameras , electric vehicles, trains, cars and telecommunications equipment.

Micron Technology has announced the establishment of a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand. This will entail an investment of $2.75 billion. Of this amount, Micron will invest $825 million, and the rest will be a combination of central government and state government incentives.

Sanand and India were chosen by Micron among several options due to the availability of “talent, ultra-pure water and ultra-stable energy”, the minister said.

The response came hours after Congress questioned the need for the center to invest significantly in manufacturing semiconductor chips. The opposition party claimed the investment was not worth the number of jobs it promised to create.

Congress said “the economy was unreasonable and resources and taxpayers were misused because it was just assembling, not manufacturing.”

“Taxpayers will have to bear the burden of the remaining investment of about $2 billion. We are investing $2 billion to create 5,000 jobs. That is, the cost of one job is 4 lakh dollars or 3.2 crore rupees. The economy is not It doesn’t make any sense,” Congress spokeswoman Supriya Shrinate said.

Mr Vaishnaw said Congress had tried to bring the semiconductor industry into the country at least three times in the past but had failed and was now talking “frustration”.

He said the semiconductor factory is expected to create employment opportunities for thousands of young people and attract a host of other associated industries, from logistics to storage. This will pave the way for the country’s future emergence as a semiconductor manufacturing hub, he said.

Calling it the foundational industry of everything from smartphones to trains to TVs, the minister said many countries are vying to become the world’s next semiconductor hub, but it was the Narendra Modi government that has successful in attracting investment in emerging technologies.

“Plasma has a fineness that is a lakh higher than laser…such equipment and components will also be designed in India. The machines will eventually be manufactured here as well, and with the rapprochement with 104 institutions, more than 60,000 young will be trained in semiconductor engineering. It will be a force multiplier,” he said.

Calling the semiconductor industry highly complex, cyclical and capital-intensive, Mr Vaishnaw said the way the electronics industry has developed in India over the past nine years, “the world is convinced that we will be able to do so”.

The minister had said earlier that the government was in talks with nearly half a dozen other semiconductor manufacturing, packaging and testing companies that may be planning major investments in the country within a year.

“Good opportunity, but challenges to overcome”

Experts NDTV spoke to said it was important for India to take the plunge as the semiconductor market is expected to double from $600 billion to $1.3 trillion over the next few years. next 7 years, and India will also be the biggest consumer of semiconductors. The Indian semiconductor market was valued at USD 15 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 63 billion over the next three years.

A government official said the central initiative to push semiconductor construction domestically was key to the government’s goal of developing a domestic electronics supply chain so that it can also reduce its imports by from foreign countries, particularly China with which India has seen tensions rise. in the last few years.

Last year, the US passed a long-awaited bill to boost US semiconductor production to increase US competitiveness. This was intended to address a shortage of semiconductor chips and make the United States less dependent on other countries such as China for manufacturing. Lawmakers then said such a measure was also important for national security.

“It is also important for India to have a voice in semiconductor geopolitics. A strong logistics network, a robust supply chain, design, technology and added value, in addition to “support to increase our exports to truly emerge as a hub, are as important as manufacturing. Policies must also be long-term and constantly evolving, based on feedback from stakeholders,” said Arun Kumar, former Professor of Nanoelectronics at IIT-Delhi.