Netanyahu to visit China in July





(June 27, 2023 / JNS) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make his first visit to China in six years next month. Netanyahu's office is in advanced talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping's office to coordinate the trip to Beijing, where he is expected to meet with Xi and other senior government officials, Israel Time reported Monday. The news comes as the White House has yet to invite Netanyahu nearly seven months into his sixth term as prime minister. Senior Israeli politicians told the Hebrew-language news site that the visit to China was intended to signal to Washington that Jerusalem has other foreign policy options. Netanyahu will not stand and wait for a White House that never comes. It works through parallel channels," a political source said. "China has been very involved in the Middle East story lately, and the prime minister should be there and represent Israeli interests." Beijing brokered the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March and has shown interest in playing a role in seeking a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Earlier this month, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited the Chinese capital for talks. According to the report, Netanyahu is expected to discuss efforts to normalize relations with Riyadh during his visit to China. The Biden administration has prioritized such a diplomatic breakthrough that would see the Saudis join the Abraham Accords. Going through Beijing to reach an agreement with the Saudis could provoke discontent in Washington, according to the report. While US President Joe Biden has yet to reach out to Netanyahu for a visit to the White House, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet Biden in Washington next month for the second time since taking office (the last time , it was in October). President Herzog was invited by the bipartisan leadership of Congress to address a joint session of Congress in honor of Israel's 75th anniversary. He was invited last year and again this year, an Israeli official told JNS. Because he's going to be in town, he's going to meet President Biden.



