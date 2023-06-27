Turkey rejects allegations of ‘corrupt talks’ over President Erdoan’s son





Turkey’s communications directorate has dismissed a recent Reuters report that allegedly revealed corruption talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s son and a subsidiary of an American company based in Sweden. According to the report released yesterday, the company named Dignitia aimed to influence the government to implement regulations requiring the use of breathalyzers. Their aim was to establish a monopoly in the country. Under a ten-year exclusivity agreement, Dignita agreed to pay substantial lobbying fees totaling millions of dollars to two entities where Bilal Erdoan held board positions, according to the report. However, no bribe payments were made and Dignita abruptly dropped the project late last year. In response to a complaint received in April, the US Department of Justice and Swedish prosecutors opened preliminary investigations to determine whether violations of anti-corruption laws took place, according to the report. In both countries, the commission of a crime can be established even without the actual exchange of bribes. “Useless Effort” In response to the report, Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, called the article “misinformation” and a “perception operation”. Altun questioned the motives of the article “aimed at the president’s family,” pointing out that it was published shortly before the NATO leaders’ summit. “While such attacks on our president, which have been increasing since the presidential run-off on May 28, are disrespectful to the will of the Turkish nation, they are also futile efforts that will not divert us from our path. “We condemn Reuters for serving up this fake news, as they have once again demonstrated to the world how crucial our fight against disinformation is.” Today, the Reuters news agency provided its subscribers with the headline of a special file aimed at Bilal Erdoan, the son of our president, containing baseless allegations and so-called news consisting of a scenario; from the point of view of the history of journalism, it is both a black pic.twitter.com/06MXhHDyfe Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) June 26, 2023 (VK)

