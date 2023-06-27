Recording emerges of Donald Trump saying he has classified documents after leaving office | American News





A recording of Donald Trump saying he has secret documents he did not declassify while president has emerged.

The tape was taken at the former US president’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in July 2021 and appears to indicate he knew of proper declassification procedures but did not follow them.

First obtained by CNN, the recording offers new insight into a conversation cited in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment against Mr Trump for mishandling classified documents.

The two-minute recording suggests the Republican candidate’s front-runner had classified information about the Pentagon’s plans to attack Iran.

The recording begins with Mr. Trump saying, “They’re bad sick people,” while a staffer points to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Like when Milley talks about ‘Oh you’re gonna try to do a coup’. No, they were trying to do that before you were even sworn in,” the staffer said on the recording.

Most of Mr. Trump’s responses were largely included in the indictment, but the audio also included the former president and his aides joking about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

According to the indictment, the conversation included the writer, an editor and two Trump staffers.

Mr. Trump can be heard saying, “He said I wanted to attack Iran, isn’t that amazing? I have a big stack of papers, this stuff just happened.

“Look. It was him. They presented me with this – it’s unofficial but – they presented me with this.

“It was him. It was the Department of Defense and him.”

As the remarks were made, the sound of crumpling papers could be heard in the background.

After pointing out that the document was “highly confidential” and contained “secret information”, one of his aides said: “Hillary was printing it out all the time, you know. Her private emails.”

Mr Trump then joked, “no, she would send it to Anthony Weiner. The pervert.” Weiner is a former Democratic congressman who was jailed for texting an underage girl.

“I was just thinking, because we were talking about it. And you know, he said, ‘He wanted to attack Iran,’ and what…” Mr. Trump could be heard saying before adding, “It’s the papers. “

Other lines of the conversation, including Mr. Trump saying the document was still classified, but “as president, I could have declassified it” were included in the indictment.

In another section of the recording, he could also be heard saying “this is amazing” before asking someone to “bring some coke please”.

“It’s so cool. I mean, it’s so, listen, her and me, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you believe me,” Trump said.

Mr. Trump’s team has yet to comment on the recording.

Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents kept at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

