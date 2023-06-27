Can DeSantis Break Trumps Hold New Hampshire?





Former President Donald J. Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida are set to hold dueling events in New Hampshire on Tuesday, but from very different political positions: one as the dominating frontrunner in the state, the ‘other still looking for his position.

Strategists from both campaigns agree that the state will play a leading role in deciding who leads the Republican Party in the 2024 election against President Biden.

Mr. Trump sees the first primary contest in New Hampshire as a first chance to clear the crowded field of rivals. And members of Team DeSantis, some of whom watched from the losing sidelines as Mr. Trump rode through the Granite State in 2016 on his way to the nomination, hope New Hampshire will be the main winnower of the Republican field. together.

Iowa’s cornfields were once where campaigns were killed, and now New Hampshire is where campaigns will die, said Jeff Roe, who runs Mr. DeSantiss’ super PAC, Never Back Down. Mr. Roe has harrowing memories of 2016, when he led the last man standing presidential campaign against Mr. Trump: Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

New Hampshire voters are known to be fickle and picky, sometimes maddeningly. The joke is that when you ask a Granite Stater who they’re voting for, they say, I don’t know, I’ve only met the candidate three times.

Yet halfway through 2023, the more secular-than-Iowa, libertarian-leaning state seems frozen in place. Mr. Trump, now twice indicted and twice impeached, is nowhere near as dominant with Republicans as he was in 2020, but he is stronger than he was in 2016, and his challenger the nearest is well behind him.

In 2016, Mr. Trump won New Hampshire with a stark and inflammatory message, fanning the flames over terrorist threats and doing none of the traditionally required retail political operations. But local agents and officials believe Mr Trump, with his decades-long celebrity status, is the only politician who could get away with it.

It certainly won’t be something someone like Ron DeSantis can pull off, said Jason Osborne, the New Hampshire House majority leader who endorsed the Florida governor for president. He must do the exercise like everyone else.

Polls suggest there is an opening for an alternative to Trump. But to be that person, Mr. DeSantis has miles of ground to make up for.

As recently as January, Mr. DeSantis was leading Mr. Trump in the state by a healthy margin, according to a University of New Hampshire poll. But Mr. DeSantis has slipped considerably, with recent polls suggesting his support is among the teens and more than 25 percentage points behind Mr. Trump.

In a move some have seen as worrisome, pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down went off the air in New Hampshire in mid-May and did not include the state in its latest bookings, which only cover than Iowa and South Carolina.

DeSantis’ allies insist the move was to manage Boston’s market resources, which they say was an expensive and inefficient way to reach primary voters. And they said Mr. DeSantis would maintain an aggressive schedule in the state.

We’re confident the governors’ message will resonate with New Hampshire voters as he continues to tour the Granite State and detail his solutions to Joe Bidens’ failures, said Bryan Griffin, a spokesman for Mr. DeSantis, in a statement.

Yet much of Mr. DeSantis’ early moves appear to be aimed at Iowa and its caucuses which are dominated by the most conservative activists, many of whom are evangelicals. By contrast, New Hampshire has an open primary that will allow independents, who tend to be more moderate, to vote. And without a competitive Democratic primary in 2024, they could make up a particularly large share of the GOP primary vote.

Iowa is where Mr. DeSantis hosted his first event and where his super PAC based his $100 million door-to-door operation.

Mr DeSantiss’s signing of a six-week abortion ban is unlikely to be popular in New Hampshire, where even the state’s Republican governor has described himself as pro-choice.

The confrontational events of Trump and DeSantis this week have rattled the nerves of local officials. Mr. DeSantiss’s decision to schedule a town hall in Hollis on Tuesday at the same time as the influential New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women welcomes Mr. Trump to his Lilac Luncheon has provoked a backlash. The band’s events director, Christine Peters, said bringing in a contestant and distracting them from the band’s event was unprecedented.

Mr. DeSantiss’ town hall will mark his fourth visit to New Hampshire this year and his second since announcing his campaign in May.

Mr. DeSantis collected tokens in April when he helped the New Hampshire Republican Party raise a record sum at a fundraising dinner. And it garnered more than 50 endorsements from state officials. But he has yet to take questions from New Hampshire voters in a traditional setting.

During his final trip to the state, a four-stop tour on June 1, Mr. DeSantis lashed out at a reporter who pressured him to explain why he hadn’t answered voters’ questions.

What are you talking about? said Mr. DeSantis. Are you blind?

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in an interview that there was a lot of interest in Mr. DeSantis from voters who had seen him on television but wanted to examine him closely.

Can it stand up to our scrutiny? said Mr. Sununu. I think he’s personally going to do pretty well here, he added, but the most important thing on voters’ minds is what he’ll look like when he knocks on my door.

New Hampshire voters will indeed be subjected to thousands of door knocks from DeSantis, but not from the man himself. He has outsourced his ground game to Never Back Down, which is expected to have over $200 million. The group has already knocked on more than 75,000 doors in New Hampshire, according to a super PAC official, an extraordinary number at the start of the race.

But Mr. DeSantis still faces daunting challenges.

Mr. Trump remains popular among Republicans, and even more so after his indictments. And he doesn’t take the state for granted. Unlike 2016, his operation has been hard at work in the state for months, with influential figures like former Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek working on Mr Trump’s behalf.

Mr. Trump’s super PAC has hammered Mr. DeSantis with TV ads that cite his past support for a sales tax to replace federal income tax, a message designed to provoke state residents proudly anti- tax.

Mr. DeSantis’ biggest problem is the size of the field. Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, camped out in the state in 2016 and appears to be making progress in consolidating some of the anti-Trump vote in recent polls.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has already spent 20 days campaigning in the state, according to his adviser Tricia McLaughlin. Former Governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina is another frequent visitor. Both have in-state events on Tuesday. Additionally, Sen. Tim Scott’s campaign from South Carolina has already spent about $2 million in New Hampshire.

If these candidates stay in the running until early next year, a repeat of 2016 could be inevitable. In a crowded field, Mr. Trump won the state with more than 35% of the vote.

In the meantime, Mr. DeSantis needs a defining message that goes beyond the small base he has, said Tom Rath, a veteran New Hampshire politician who has advised the presidential campaigns of Republican candidates including Mitt Romney and George W. Bush. He has to do real retail, and so far there’s been no indication he can.

Ruth Igielnik contributed reporting.

