Jokowi launches program for non-judicial resolution of serious human rights violations in Aceh





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will start a program for implementing recommendations for non-judicial resolution of gross human rights violations (HAM) in Rumoh Geudong, Pidie District, Aceh Province today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Jokowi and his entourage left for Aceh from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, East Jakarta, using the Indonesian Presidential Aircraft-1 this morning around 06:40 WIB. “Upon arrival at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport, Aceh Besar District, the President will immediately continue his journey using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter to Pidie District,” it said. a press release from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidency. Secretariat, Tuesday 27 June 2023. After launching the program to implement these recommendations, in the afternoon, Jokowi must return to Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport, and then fly back to Jakarta. During the visit, Jokowi was accompanied by Secretary of State Minister Pratikno, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media Bey Machmudin, Presidential Military Secretary Rear Admiral TNI Hersan and Major General Commanding Paspampres TNI Rafael Granada Baay. Jokowi admits to 12 serious human rights violations in the past Previously, President Jokowi had acknowledged the existence of 12 gross violations of human rights this has happened in the past. This was transmitted by Jokowi after receiving a report from the team for the non-judicial resolution of serious past human rights violations. Advertisement “With a clear mind and a sincere heart, as the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, I recognize that gross human rights violations have occurred in various incidents,” Jokowi said. The 12 cases of gross human rights violations in the past are the 1965 mass murder, the 1989 Talangsari Lampung incident, the 1997-1998 forced disappearance of people, the Rumoh Geudong Aceh incident of 1998 and the riots of May 1998. Then the tragedy of Trisakti, Semanggi I and Semanggi II, the murder of the witchcraft shaman 1998-1999, the incident of Simpang KKA Aceh on May 3, 1999, the incidents of Wasior and Wamena in 2001 and the incident of Jambo Keupok Aceh 2003. Editor’s Pick: Johnny G. Plate Told to Receive IDR 13 Billion in BTS Kominfo Corruption Case

