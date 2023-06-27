‘I will take any crook to task’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on corruption





On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heavily criticized opposition party leaders, saying he “will not spare anyone involved in corruption” while pledging “to rebuke every crook”. “I will take every crook to task,” Prime Minister Modi said, without taking any names. His scathing remarks came days after an opposition party meeting in Patna earlier this month pledged to take on the BJP in next year’s elections. Speaking to workers at party booths in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year, Prime Minister Modi said: “All the corrupt politicians joined hands at the meeting of Patna. Opposition tries to escape anti-fraud crackdown. Corrupt leaders try to save each other.” Addressing the mega meeting held in Patna on June 23, which was attended by leaders of over 15 opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that all corrupt leaders had joined hands in Patna. “Party booth workers will expose their corruption at the village level. They will let people know their true faces (of the opposition). The people of this country are aware of what was the real agenda behind the leaders of the opposition by coming together on a platform,” the prime minister said. Pressing his attack, the prime minister said the term “guarantee” was in vogue these days. “Today a new word is being heard, ‘guarantee,'” the prime minister said, apparently referring to congressional ballot guarantees in Karnataka’s recent elections. “But what is the guarantee? The guarantee is about corruption. The guarantee is about scams worth thousands of millions of rupees. The identity of these opposition leaders is to guarantee a scam worth Rs 20 lakh crore,” a said the prime minister. “I guarantee you that I will not spare any of them,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to workers at the BJP booth in Bhopal. “If they (the opposition) have a guarantee from scams and corruption, I also have a guarantee for all of you and that is that I will not spare anyone who is involved in corruption…” , promised Prime Minister Modi. The opposition meeting in Patna was called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who cut ties with the BJP to form an alliance with his political rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, paving the way for a ‘Mahadathbandhan 2.0 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Lashing out at opposition leaders, who accuse Prime Minister Modi of “misusing” investigative agencies for “political purposes”, the Prime Minister said: “Today, when measures are taken against them (the opposition), they regroup and form a unity,” Prime Minister Modi said. Earlier today, the Prime Minister reported five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal. Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister spoke with train crew members and children on board Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamlapati station. Catch the latest stock market updates here. For all other news related to business, politics, technology, sports and automotive, visit Zeebiz.com.

