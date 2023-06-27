New Swedish meeting at NATO

The new meeting was agreed when NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke by phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

– We agreed to convene a high-level meeting in Brussels before the summit (in Vilnius on July 11 and 12). The intention is to move towards completing Sweden’s NATO membership, Stoltenberg told a news conference in Lithuania.

The meeting will bring together foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers from Sweden, Finland and Turkey. The meeting will take place in Brussels next week. The day it will be announced has yet to be announced.

Waiting for offers

Foreign Secretary Tobias Billstrm (male) is positive – but so far puritanical, waiting for an invitation to “actually be at the table”.

It has already been said that further discussions will take place and now the NATO Secretary General has taken the initiative to hold further meetings. Who will attend, I can’t go here and now, but if I get an invitation as foreign minister I will naturally stand up, Bellstrom said of the EU meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.

Sweden’s hope of joining NATO at the latest remains at the July summit at the same time.

– The idea is that we should continue the operation to Vilnius. Billstrom says the government’s ambition for us to be NATO members no later than Vilnius remains firm.

Phone call

Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter on Sunday that he had a “good conversation” with President Erdogan.

The Secretary General wrote: “We will work together for Swedish membership in NATO.

From Turkey, a message on the website of the Turkish Presidency administration confirms that Turkey maintains its “constructive position”, but that the new Swedish legislation on terrorism “will not make sense until supporters of the PKK/PYD/YPG will freely organize demonstrations”. in Sweden.

There’s not much to comment on, Bellstrom believes.

– In this case, what happens in the media is not interesting, but the fact is that we know from the Swedish side that we have done what was asked of us regarding the memorandum (between Sweden, Finland and Turkey ) which was included in Madrid last year, says the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

No airline connection?

The Turkish Post also explicitly states that Turkey’s position has nothing to do with the country’s demands for new fighter jets from the United States.

“Attempts to tie Turkey’s desires for the F-16s to Sweden’s membership harm NATO and its security, not Turkey,” the statement said. the post office.

Stoltenberg’s announcement on the new NATO summit comes amid his visit to Lithuania to observe a NATO maneuver and prepare for the summit to be held in the capital, Vilnius, in a few weeks.

– Stoltenberg points out that the entry of Finland (to NATO) and soon of Sweden will also strengthen security in the Baltic States.

Sweden, Finland, Turkey and NATO last met at a formal level in Ankara on June 14.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm (M) on his way to a European Union meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT

Sweden is still waiting to become NATO’s 32nd member, despite having been a potential member since last summer. To participate, the approval of the Turkish-Hungarian Parliament is first required. In Hungary, Parliament is still open until July 7th. According to Agence France-Presse, the ratification of Swedish NATO is one of the subjects on the list of files to be treated. Regarding Turkey, a joint meeting of NATO, Turkey, Sweden and Finland took place in Ankara on 14 June. A further meeting at foreign minister level is scheduled for Brussels next week. Sweden’s goal is to have a membership ready for the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.