This is the scenario that Xi Jinping fears the most





It was necessary to quickly reassure the most important partner. On Sunday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko traveled to Beijing to meet his counterpart, the Qin Gang, after the Wagnerian rebellion. The Chinese diplomat asked this meeting “to exchange views on Sino-Russian relations and international and regional issues of common concern”.

This was reported by Chinese leaders, avoiding mentioning the name of mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigoyn. According to Russian sources, the meeting had been planned for some time.

Saturday’s Wagner revolt showed Beijing how fragile Putin’s system is and how realistic the nightmare scenario of a leaderless Russia is. China is concerned about this not only because the two countries share a 4,200 km border. km.

The two countries also cooperate militarily and in the energy sector, and form a bloc against the common enemy of the United States. After these events, Beijing will probably do everything in its power to better control what is happening in Russia. Can the Wagner uprising give the Chinese government the motivation it needs to act as a credible peace broker? A brief statement from Beijing’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday evening boiled down to saying “this is Russia’s internal affair”. It was also added that as a “friendly neighbor” and strategic cooperative partner, “China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity.” The Russian government also speaks of Beijing’s solidarity. Friendship put to the test China seems unhappy with the incident, it does not fit with Beijing’s foreign policy strategy, which relies on a stable Russia. It is not just a geographical neighbor of China. Xi Jinping and Putin or “friendship without borders”, which they declared publicly shortly before the start of the war in Ukraine last February. Xi is investing heavily in relations with Putin. Since 2013, the leaders have met 40 times. Putin’s successor would be an uncertain partner for China. They have been working for a long time to form a bloc with Russia against the United States. From Xi’s perspective, the war is beneficial as long as it keeps the West occupied, but at the same time it does not threaten the stability of Putin’s regime. It is crucial for China that a chaos similar to that which occurred at the end of the Soviet Union never happens again either in Russia or in China. And for a strong man at the head of the government to keep the situation under control. The rest of the text is below the video. Especially since China should be annoyed at not having been quickly informed of the Wagnerian rebellion. While in Beijing, Rudenko also held talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu. Given the complex and serious international situation, it is imperative to communicate in a timely manner, ensure stable and long-term relations between the two countries and safeguard the mutual interests of both sides, Ma said. Western hopes From the start of the war in Ukraine, the West hoped that China would play the role of broker for peace. This is due to the fact that Russia is particularly dependent on Beijing, which has been made worse by the sanctions. During numerous meetings with Western heads of state, the Chinese government was repeatedly called upon to put pressure on Putin. But it ended in incredible hardships. In February, a year after the war began, Beijing released a widely publicized twelve-point plan for a “political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.” A month later, Xi visited Moscow, where Putin said Russia was “ready to discuss proposals” and “still open to the negotiation process.” However, the peace plan will only reiterate China’s familiar stance on the “principle of sovereignty”, a call for respecting “the legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries” and a call to end unilateral sanctions. Beijing holds the US and NATO responsible for the war. The peace plan serves as China’s supposed mediator between its own people and the global South. It is a piece of the puzzle in China’s plan to create a new world order in which the West will lose its hegemonic position. Too many risks for China It is not yet possible to say what consequences Wagner’s uprising will have for Putin’s regime. If the unstable situation in Russia worries China, we should not expect Beijing to change its attitude towards this country: cooperation between them is too advanced. A sudden severance or end to the close friendship between Xi and Putin would mean a loss of face for the Chinese regime. He had to admit he had bet on the wrong man. Nevertheless, Beijing will keep a close eye on the situation. At best, China can really pursue peace by influencing its junior Russian partner. For now, however, hopes in this regard remain low.

