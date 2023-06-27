PM Modi News: Narendra Modi fights for a uniform civil code | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a uniform civil code ( UDC ) in India, claiming that it is provided for in the Constitution and that the Supreme Court has called for its implementation.The Prime Minister added that the UCC issue is being used to mislead and provoke the Muslim community .“Today people are being instigated in the name of the UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks about equal rights… The Supreme Court has also asked to put in UCC is working. These people (from the opposition) are playing banking political voting,” he said addressing BJP workers in Bhopal.The prime minister said the BJP had decided against taking the appeasement route and voting in the bank. Those who support triple talaq are doing a grave injustice to Muslim girls.“Those who demand votes in the name of social justice have caused maximum injustice to villages and the poor,” he said.

The triple talaq was abolished in Egypt 80 to 90 years ago. If it is needed, then why was it abolished in Pakistan, Qatar and other Muslim-dominated countries, the prime minister said.

The triple talaq does not only injustice to the girls… entire families are ruined. If the triple talaq is an essential part of Islam, then why has it been banned in countries like Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia? Modi asked.

PM Modi also made a direct reference to Pasmanda Muslims claiming that the community has suffered and been forced to struggle as a power Muslims deprived them of their rights.

The appeasement policy of a few political parties with vested interests is causing social divisions, Prime Minister Modi has said referring to several castes across the states, saying they have been neglected for years. “Opposition parties are divisive and want to prosper through a policy of appeasement. We are not sitting in air-conditioned offices and issuing dictates, we are braving bad weather to be with people,” said the Prime Minister Modi. “The BJP has decided not to take the appeasement path and vote bank,” he said.

“There is a difference between make candy And Santoshtikaranthe BJP believes in santushti natak, Modi said. The prime minister further said that those who oppose triple talaq are doing injustice to Muslim women. Several Muslim-dominated countries have banned the Triple Talaq.

“I feel pity and I don’t get angry with the parties, who are joining hands against the BJP,” Modi said. “The desperation among these parties was not as palpable in 2014 and 2019 as it is now. Those who abused the Congress bowed to the latter. Their desperation shows that these parties have realized that the BJP is on the point of winning 2024 Lok Sabha Opposition parties are trying to mislead people with baseless allegations ahead of the 2024 elections,” Prime Minister Modi said.

A new guarantee word is being popularized. But for these opposition parties, guarantees rhyme with corruption. A picture was recently seen, if you combine the corruption of these parties, it will go beyond more than Rs 20 lakh crore, Modi said during the recent meeting of opposition parties.

Prime Minister Modi named Congress, RJD, DMK, TMC, NCP, and cited corruption cases in which leaders of these parties are accused. “The only guarantee these parties can offer is the guarantee against corruption. Now the people of the country have to decide whether they will accept such corruption,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Today I also promise a guarantee if they have a corruption guarantee then there is a guarantee from Modi that action will be taken against all the corrupt, those who loot the poor will be dealt with harshly, when action is taken against the corrupt so they come together,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Citing most family-dominated parties, including Congress, Prime Minister Modi said those who want the growth of the successors of these families should vote for them and those who want the growth of their own family members should vote. for the BJP.

