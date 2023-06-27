Donald Trump slams ‘deranged’ prosecutor Jack Smith for leaking audio files





Donald Trump has blamed Special Counsel Jack Smith, the Justice Department and the FBI after CNN released audio that purports to show the former president discussing classified documents in his possession, in 2021.

In the clip, which aired Monday on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, Trump appears to brag about having “highly confidential” papers and admits he has no authority to declassify them.

Trump pleaded not guilty in a Miami court this month to 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. Despite his arrest, polls indicate Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, meaning the former president’s legal battles could play a big part in occupying the White House from January 2025. .

The newly released recording features Trump speaking with a staffer and writer who was helping Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, work on a memoir. The former president knew the meeting, held at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, was being taped, according to CNN.

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump appears to boast of having “confidential documents” in an audio recording released by CNN. Drew Angerer/GETTY

During the audio clip, while referring to the Pentagon’s attack plans, Trump comments, “Those are the papers. This was done by the military and given to me.

“See, as president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.”

Responding to the leak on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Deranged Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, working in conjunction with the DOJ and FBI, unlawfully disclosed and ‘shot’ a tape and transcript of me, which is in makes an exoneration, rather than what they would have you believe. This ongoing witch hunt is another ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE scam. They are cheats and thugs!”

The Republican front-runner offered no evidence that Smith, the Justice Department or the FBI had any role in the release of the audio. CNN reports that the audio recording is one of two instances in which Trump allegedly shared classified documents with others who lacked security clearance, according to the indictment.

Trump later added: “COULD ANYBODY EXPLAIN TO THE DISTURBING TRUMP HEAT JACK SMITH, HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS, THAT AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, I AM UNDER THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT , AS THE CLINTON SOCK CASE CLAIMS, NOT BY THIS PSYCHOS’ SPYING ACT FANTASY EVER USED BEFORE 1917.’SMITH’ SHOULD WATCH CROOKED JOE BIDDEN AND ALL THE CRIMES HE COMMITTED ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC, INCLUDING THE MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IT EXORTED ABROAD FROM COUNTRIES!”

It’s unclear why he put Smith in quotes, and he offered no evidence to support his claim that Biden “extorted” millions of dollars from other countries.

Newsweek contacted the Department of Justice for comment via its official press contact form.

In a statement emailed to Newsweek, a Trump campaign spokesperson insisted the former president was guilty of no wrongdoing.

“The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all.

“The President speaks rhetorically and also with great humor…The media and Trump’s haters were once again all too willing to take the bait, falling for another hoax, hook, line and lead from the Democrat-DOJ,” the spokesperson said. .

Trump’s remarks in the recording appear to contradict his previous claim that he declassified the confidential documents before leaving the White House.

Update 6/27/23, 7:47 AM ET: This article has been updated to include a new Truth Social message from Donald Trump.

