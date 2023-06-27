In Bhopal, PM Modi asks about Uniform Civil Code and gives voters ‘option’ to ‘choose Oppn’

Is it possible to lead a family if there are different rules for each member, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked while explaining the importance of the Uniform Civil Code.

How can there be different laws for different people in our country? The Supreme Court has repeatedly said to bring the UCC,” the Prime Minister added while addressing the people of Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal.

He further lambasted the opposition over their unity meeting in Bihars Patna. He advised people to vote for opposition parties if they want to see the family of party leaders flourish, but if voters want to see their families grow, they should vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

A few days ago they (the opposition parties) had a photo op. If you look at their history, their total scams can secure India more than Rs 20 lakh crore. Only Congress is involved in corruption worth millions of rupees. From the Commonwealth scam to the coal scam and the 2G scam, there is no industry that has not been hit by Congress for corruption,” the Prime Minister said, adding a list scams by RJD, DMK, TMC and NCP.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modis’ statement on the Uniform Civil Code, CPIM Chief MA Baby said the Prime Minister did not utter a word on Manipur. This is the immediate issue that needs to be mentioned by the Prime Minister. He is not content to set fire to the northeastern state and now wants the same for the country. The UCC aims to assault a minority community.”

Congress, meanwhile, released an animated video comparing Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ to the BJP’s nafrat ka bazaar.

Modi further said that the party workers are the biggest strength of the BJP. He added that Madhya Pradesh has an important role to play in creating the largest BJP party in the world. We are not sitting in air-conditioned offices and issuing dictates, we are braving the weather to be with people,” Prime Minister Modi told BJP workers.

The BJP has decided that it will not take the path of appeasement and vote banking,” he said. He also said those who support triple talaq are doing a grave injustice to girls Muslims.

The Prime Minister further said that village development is essential for India to become a developed country.