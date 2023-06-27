Taiwan says Russia’s failure in Ukraine should deter Xi Jinping: ‘They should refrain from using military threats’





Taiwanese Minister of Foreign AffairsJaushieh Joseph WuMonday warned thatXi JinpingThe threat against Taiwan is much more serious than meets the eye. What happened: Wu said Taiwan is emboldened by Ukraine’s “incredible determination” to protect its sovereignty,according at PTI. See also: Blinken backs Bidens Dictator label on Xi Jinping: Will keep doing and saying things you don’t like He added that it is imperative that all democratic nations respond collaboratively to China’s expansionist ambitions and assertive military actions. “I’m not sure the Chinese see the Ukrainian war the way other countries see it. Russia, with one of the largest armies in the world, is having difficulty in its invasion of Ukraine,” Wu said. “A lot of people expected the war to end in a week or two. But it’s been dragging on for more than a year now and that’s a good lesson for China,” he said. See also:Trump’s latest allegation: Biden will act on Russia’s civil war situation based on instructions from Xi Jinping Wu wanted to send a clear message to Xi to recognize the challenges and complexities associated with starting a war against Taiwan, stressing that China has no guarantee of winning. “If they understand, they should refrain from using military threats against Taiwan. We constantly remind the world that any war, especially in this part of the world, could have an impact on the rest of the world,” he said. he declared. Why is this important:Taiwan and its Western allies have repeatedly warned that Xi is learning fromVladimir Poutines war in Ukraine and canattack the island nation soon. Beijing has long sought reunification with Taiwan, which remains a top priority for the Xi-led Chinese administration. China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and does not rule out using force to take control of it. A recent report revealed that Xi would set a timetable for the annexation of Taiwan, a move that could potentially escalate regional tensions. Read more :Elon Musk Says On US-China Relations Amid Inevitable Taiwan Crisis: No Need To Read Between The Lines

