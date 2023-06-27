Politics
In Poll Bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi rakes in triple talaq, UCC and appeasement
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday June 27 addressed a range of topics including the “triple talaq”, the Uniform Civil Code, discrimination against Muslims in Pasmanda and the “unity meeting” of the opposition to Patna, among others.
‘Those advocating for triple talaq’ are motivated by ballot bank politics and thereby commit ‘injustice to Muslim women’, PM says during Q&A with Bharatiya Janata workers Party (BJP) in Bhopal,
He made the comments ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, which are due to be held in November.
While Prime Minister Modi did not explicitly specify the identities of “those” individuals, his speech appears to be attacking the Muslim community, thinly veiled by its alleged concern for Muslim women.
“Muslim-majority countries have also banned Triple Talaq. Recently I was in Egypt… They abolished the Triple Talaq around 80-90 years ago,” he added.
In August 2017, the Supreme Court, in its landmark verdict, ruled that the practice of triple talaq is void and illegal. The Supreme Court had called it “unconstitutional” and a “violation of Article 14”, and said it went against the teachings of the Koran.
Additionally, the Union government had introduced the Triple Talaq Bill in July 2019 which makes instant triple talaq a criminal offense and provides jail time for a Muslim for the crime.
Several activists have condemned government attempts to criminalize Muslim men under the guise of protecting Muslim women. The bill also met with opposition from Muslim women.
An opinion piece in Thread pointed out, citing the last census, that more than 2 million women live apart from their husbands, many of whom are victims of abandonment. “Let the law punish all these husbands, not just Muslims,” he said.
In favor of a UCC, the Prime Minister declared: “Today people are incited in the name of the UCC. How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution also speaks of equal rights… The Supreme Court has also asked to implement the UCC,” he said.
He further accused the opposition of opposing the UCC for “vote bank policy”.
Note that the main argument against a UCC is that it violates the constitutional freedom to practice the religion of one’s choice.
Prime Minister Modi said the country’s Pasmanda Muslims face widespread discrimination in the name of ballot-banking politics.
“The lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters in Pasmanda have been turned into hell by those who vote for the banks. They live a life of struggle. Nobody listens to them. They were so discriminated against, but there was no debate about it. Even today, Muslims in Pasmanda do not receive an equal share. They are considered untouchables. Indian Express reported it as told.
He called the opposition’s attempts to rally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections a reflection of their “powerlessness”.
“People and parties who abused each other are now falling on each other, and it reflects their helplessness,” he said. “Don’t be angry, have mercy on them.”
He added that the opposition parties had adopted the “path of appeasement”, and that this would ultimately lead to the “destruction” of the country.
“Some people live only for their party, want to do good for the party and they do all this because they get a share of the corruption, commissions, money cuts. The path they have chosen does not ask not much effort and that is the path to healing,” he said.
“Their policy only works by keeping the poor poor, the destitute. This way of appeasement can give benefits for a few days but it is a great destroyer for the country. It stops the development of the country, increases discrimination in the country, brings destruction to the country…creates a wall in the society,” he added.
Attacking the opposition, he said those who asked for votes on behalf of their family members ended up serving only their own family members. “If you want to do good for your son-daughter, grandson-grandson… the children of your family, then vote for the BJP,” he added.
The concern about the Muslim community stands in stark contrast to what is actually happening on the ground in India.
|
