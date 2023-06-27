Politics
Boris Johnson committed a ‘clear’ breach of the rules by accepting the post of Daily Mail columnist
BORIS Johnson committed a ‘clear and unambiguous’ rule violation after taking a columnist role at the Daily Maila watchdog ruled.
The Advisory Board for Corporate Appointments (Acoba) today revealed the former Prime Minister broke rules on post-ministerial jobs because he only sought advice on his new role 30 minutes before his announcement on Twitter.
Acoba chairman Lord Eric Pickles wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden on Tuesday expressing his concerns.
THE Conservative Peer said the former prime ministers’ case is a further illustration of the rules’ obsolescence, saying there must be penalties for breaches.
The ministerial code requires those who have left government in the past two years to seek advice on taking up a new position or function.
This is a clear and unambiguous violation of government rules and departmental code requirements, Pickles wrote.
The Johnsons case is another illustration of the obsolescence of government trade rules.
They were designed to offer guidance when good guys could be called upon to observe the letter and the spirit of the rules.
If it ever existed, that time is long gone and the contemporary world has gone beyond the rules.
Pickles said there was a risk of further scandal if ministers did not introduce a modern framework for dealing with appointments, including penalties for non-compliance.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said work was already underway to improve the functioning and effectiveness of the rules.
The watchdog, frequently accused of being toothless because he cannot impose penalties, made it clear that it was up to Dowden to decide on a penalty.
I suggest you consider the low-risk nature of the appointment itself and the need to reform the system to manage roles commensurate with the risks posed, Pickles wrote.
The rules are in place to avoid suspicion that an appointment might be a reward for past favors and to mitigate the risk that a minister could exploit privileged access to government contacts.
Acoba was quick to accuse Johnson of clearly breaking ministerial rules when news of his appointment as a regular columnist for the newspaper broke on June 16.
Correspondence published by the watchdog on Tuesday showed how Johnson’s office filed the last-minute request for advice after his new role was encrypted on the Mails’ front page.
Shelley Williams-Walker, who followed Johnson out of No 10 and into her private office before she was named a Dame in honor of her resignation, emailed the request at 12:31 p.m.
Half an hour later, a pre-recorded video was tweeted by the Mail showing Johnson confirming his nomination.
A response from Johnson to a request for clarification from Acoba was sent less than 20 minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline set by the committee.
I have not signed any contract or been paid, argued the former MP.
If you have any objection to me signing a contract in the next few weeks, maybe you could let me know.
