In China, muted reaction to revolt in Russia belies concern over war and global balance of power

BEIJING (AP) China’s silent reaction to the Wagner mercenary group’s uprising against the Russian military belies Beijing’s growing concerns about the war in Ukraine and how it affects the global balance of power.

China’s ruling Communist Party has called the rapid end of the 10 p.m. uprising Internal Moscow affair, with state media claiming China’s support for Russia.

Chinese observers said the incident showed how Western rhetoric was overdone regarding Russia’s internal conflict and that President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power remained secure.

Germany’s foreign minister has called on Russia to stop bombing Ukraine, a pointed message to South Africa as it draws accusations of aiding Moscow’s war effort. Reports of murders, robberies and sexual assaults are appearing in the Russian media. At first glance, the unrest in Russia appears to be something for the United States to celebrate: a powerful group of mercenaries engaging in a short-lived standoff with the Russian military just as Ukraine tries to take over magnitude in a critical counter-offensive. US officials said the Pentagon would announce it would send up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems.

But the uprising also threatens to deepen growing concerns in Beijing over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

China claims to be neutral on war but has backed Russia in practice, accusing US and NATO of provoking Russians complete invasion and thus foiled of the Eastern European country while continuing frequent state visits, economic exchanges and joint military exercises with Russia.

Of course, this incident also shows the complexity, delicacy and uncertainty of Russia’s domestic situation, Shen Yi, a professor of international relations at Fudan University in Shanghai, wrote on his blog.

Wagner’s rebellion likely raised doubts about whether Beijing made the right bet in appointing the Kremlin, and Putin in particular, as an ally and close partner, said Patricia M. Kim, an expert on China politics and in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution think tank. in Washington, D.C.

Chinese leaders must fear that China’s strategic alignment with a weakened Russia will prove to be a net burden rather than a plus for China’s strategic interests, Kim said.

It remains unclear whether China will push Putin to cut his losses and lower his ambitions in Ukraine, and whether the Russian leader would be receptive to such suggestions, she said.

China is seen as closely monitoring the conflict in Ukraine for indications of the possible ramifications of its threat to blockade, invade or coerce the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, a close US ally, to accept the control of the communist party.

Economic competition with the United States is also a key issue, heightened by the prospect of economic sanctions targeting wealthy Russians, Kim said.

Watching Russia’s isolation has also heightened the urgency for Beijing to become more self-sufficient, to reduce its overall vulnerability, she said.

Chinese state military scholars are concerned about Russia’s disappointing performance in the war and that China has not sufficiently adapted its defense structure away from the model of the former Soviet Union on which it was based.

Regarding recent developments in Russia, China realizes that the system is more fragile than it thought, that Putin is more incompetent than it would like to see, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

What leads to this frustration to some extent is that there is nothing China can do about it, he said.

Some draw comparisons to China’s relationship with North Korea, which also benefits from Chinese economic aid and diplomatic support in forums such as the United Nations.

It’s not that China wants to get closer to Russia. It’s that the United States is imposing this, Wang Huiyao, Chinese foreign policy adviser and president of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank.

Chinese and Russian officials have also faced financial and travel sanctions imposed by the United States while observing how the war in Ukraine has reinvigorated pro-American alliances in Asia.

Chinese foreign policy experts worry that the war has revitalized NATO and the US alliance with Europe, and fear it could trigger a renewal of US alliances in East Asia.

Chinese military experts have privately questioned Western diplomats over reports that NATO may be opening a liaison office in Japan, fearing it represents the organization’s expansion of interests in East Asia. three people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.

A civil war or major political conflict in Russia would have a definite impact on relations between Beijing and Moscow, especially with the Chinese president seeing the two line up to challenge the liberal US-led world order.

Historically, the United States has never trusted Russia and has always tried to break it up into small countries. For the United States, Russia and China are its main threats, said Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.