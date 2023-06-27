Politics
In China, muted reaction to revolt in Russia belies concern over war and global balance of power
BEIJING (AP) China’s silent reaction to the Wagner mercenary group’s uprising against the Russian military belies Beijing’s growing concerns about the war in Ukraine and how it affects the global balance of power.
China’s ruling Communist Party has called the rapid end of the 10 p.m. uprising Internal Moscow affair, with state media claiming China’s support for Russia.
Chinese observers said the incident showed how Western rhetoric was overdone regarding Russia’s internal conflict and that President Vladimir Putin’s hold on power remained secure.
Reports of murders, robberies and sexual assaults are appearing in the Russian media.
At first glance, the unrest in Russia appears to be something for the United States to celebrate: a powerful group of mercenaries engaging in a short-lived standoff with the Russian military just as Ukraine tries to take over magnitude in a critical counter-offensive.
US officials said the Pentagon would announce it would send up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems.
But the uprising also threatens to deepen growing concerns in Beijing over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
China claims to be neutral on war but has backed Russia in practice, accusing US and NATO of provoking Russians complete invasion and thus foiled of the Eastern European country while continuing frequent state visits, economic exchanges and joint military exercises with Russia.
Of course, this incident also shows the complexity, delicacy and uncertainty of Russia’s domestic situation, Shen Yi, a professor of international relations at Fudan University in Shanghai, wrote on his blog.
Wagner’s rebellion likely raised doubts about whether Beijing made the right bet in appointing the Kremlin, and Putin in particular, as an ally and close partner, said Patricia M. Kim, an expert on China politics and in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution think tank. in Washington, D.C.
Chinese leaders must fear that China’s strategic alignment with a weakened Russia will prove to be a net burden rather than a plus for China’s strategic interests, Kim said.
It remains unclear whether China will push Putin to cut his losses and lower his ambitions in Ukraine, and whether the Russian leader would be receptive to such suggestions, she said.
China is seen as closely monitoring the conflict in Ukraine for indications of the possible ramifications of its threat to blockade, invade or coerce the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, a close US ally, to accept the control of the communist party.
Economic competition with the United States is also a key issue, heightened by the prospect of economic sanctions targeting wealthy Russians, Kim said.
Watching Russia’s isolation has also heightened the urgency for Beijing to become more self-sufficient, to reduce its overall vulnerability, she said.
Chinese state military scholars are concerned about Russia’s disappointing performance in the war and that China has not sufficiently adapted its defense structure away from the model of the former Soviet Union on which it was based.
Regarding recent developments in Russia, China realizes that the system is more fragile than it thought, that Putin is more incompetent than it would like to see, said Alexander Gabuev, director of Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.
What leads to this frustration to some extent is that there is nothing China can do about it, he said.
Some draw comparisons to China’s relationship with North Korea, which also benefits from Chinese economic aid and diplomatic support in forums such as the United Nations.
It’s not that China wants to get closer to Russia. It’s that the United States is imposing this, Wang Huiyao, Chinese foreign policy adviser and president of the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based think tank.
Chinese and Russian officials have also faced financial and travel sanctions imposed by the United States while observing how the war in Ukraine has reinvigorated pro-American alliances in Asia.
Chinese foreign policy experts worry that the war has revitalized NATO and the US alliance with Europe, and fear it could trigger a renewal of US alliances in East Asia.
Chinese military experts have privately questioned Western diplomats over reports that NATO may be opening a liaison office in Japan, fearing it represents the organization’s expansion of interests in East Asia. three people with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.
A civil war or major political conflict in Russia would have a definite impact on relations between Beijing and Moscow, especially with the Chinese president seeing the two line up to challenge the liberal US-led world order.
Historically, the United States has never trusted Russia and has always tried to break it up into small countries. For the United States, Russia and China are its main threats, said Li Xin, director of the Institute of European and Asian Studies at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-russia-ukraine-wagner-07903d30e08ac859f1ddb134574d7deb
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan army sacks general over Imran Khan’s party riots
- In China, muted reaction to revolt in Russia belies concern over war and global balance of power
- In audio recording, Donald Trump discusses ‘highly confidential’ document with interviewer – Austin Daily Herald
- Boris Johnson committed a ‘clear’ breach of the rules by accepting the post of Daily Mail columnist
- Alia Bhatt reflects on the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood
- Bruins Trade Hall and rights to Foligno for Blackhawks
- In Poll Bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi rakes in triple talaq, UCC and appeasement
- Bollywood photographer claims Ranbir Kapoor has no PR team, fans refuse to believe paparazzo revelation | Estimates
- Womens Tennis Tour approves equal pay deal by 2033
- Stock market today: Wall Street drifts higher as summer lull continues
- 1-2-Switch with everyone makes every day a party! Coming June 30th for Nintendo Switch
- Leak Reveals ‘Massive’ China Earthquake Could Be About to Hit Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polygon, Solana Prices