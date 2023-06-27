Prime Minister Modi says opposition incites people in name of Uniform Civil Code

While interacting with more than 10 BJP staff at lakh stalls across the country during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the opposition was inciting people on behalf of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC ).

“Today people are incited in the name of the UCC. How can the country be run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks about equal rights… The Supreme Court also asked to put implement the UCC. These people (from the opposition) are playing vote the politics of the banks,” he said.

Speaking on the topic of triple talaq, he added: Those who support triple talaq are doing a grave injustice to Muslim girls”

Modi on Tuesday addressed 3,000 selected BJP workers across the country who have made effective contributions to empowering their stands as part of the party’s Mera Booth Sabse Majboot campaign. The event was broadcast live across the country and more than 10 lakh of BJP workers had the opportunity to directly contact the PM.

Prime Minister Modi said earlier in a tweet, “I will have the opportunity to interact with thousands of dedicated workers under the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ program. This opportunity will further strengthen their resolve for a developed India. .”

These workers were selected from all states through a process set by party chairman JP Nadda through the Namo app.

For 10 days, these workers will interact with BJP workers at the start-up level in states around election time and share their experiences and best practices.

The exercise is underway to activate party workers at the lower level five months before the next assembly elections.

Prime Minister Modi further said that Madhya Pradesh has played an important role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world.

(With contributions from the agency)

Updated: June 27, 2023, 2:11 PM IST