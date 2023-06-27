



Intelbrief / IntelBrief: Pakistan’s deepening political crisis threatens press freedom and political stability

AP Photo/KM Chaudary

Bottom line in front

Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 sparked a domestic political crisis that exposed the fragility of political processes and press freedom in Pakistan and further endangered Khan’s political future. Reports indicate that the military intimidated members of the Khans Party (PTI), leading to mass resignations and creating significant obstacles for Khan to leverage his popularity to secure electoral victories now without strong individual candidates from his party. Imran Khan’s name was reportedly banned from the media following a directive from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PERMA) and a secret meeting organized by the military. This political crisis has further complicated Pakistan’s efforts to secure vital financial assistance, as potential donors have expressed the importance of political stability in the country, reducing Pakistan’s options to avoid economic catastrophe.

The arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 9 not only aggravated the country’s political crisis, putting his political future at risk, but also exposed the lack of security surrounding journalistic institutions and political processes. in Pakistan. The former cricketer star, philanthropist and populist politician was initially ousted from power in 2022 after a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Khan, who initially enjoyed the support of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment to help him seize power in 2018, fell out of favor after poor economic performance and his over-involvement in the appointment of the head of the Inter-Services agency. Intelligence. These events set the stage for the 2022 vote of no confidence, which is widely believed to have been backed by the military. Despite a setback, Khan and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), remained resilient and outspokenly critical of the military ahead of the November 2023 elections until his arrest, which sparked widespread protests and civil unrest across the nation. Shortly after, the Pakistani Supreme Court ruled the arrest wrongful, leading to Khan’s swift release.

Yet even as the protests and riots subside, Khan’s supporters continue to be arrested, media columnists sympathetic to his cause are intimidated and key political allies have quit, citing the threat of criminal charges. and detention. More than 100 top party officials and officials, including former chief ministers and cabinet ministers, have left the PTI in recent weeks, aligning themselves with the military and renouncing Khan’s dispute with the top brass. Many have joined a new party, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, led by Jahangir Tareen, a prominent Pakistani businessman. While Khan still retains popular support, analysts view his return to power as increasingly unlikely due to the erosion of his party and the military’s efforts to suppress his influence. Party leaders are in hiding, their relatives are being harassed and some have complained that their businesses are being targeted. With the general election approaching, Khan faces significant hurdles in leveraging his popularity into electoral victories without these strong individual candidates from his party.

In recent weeks, media coverage of these events, including any mention of Khan, has been noticeably absent from the Pakistani media. Towards the end of May, reports began to emerge of a military-led effort to censor any reference to Imran Khan in the media. According to initial reports from Reuters, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a directive to television licensees on Wednesday May 31, stressing the need to ensure that hate propagandists, rioters , their facilitators and perpetrators are “completely eliminated”. medias. This directive does not explicitly target the former prime minister by name. However, the implications are quite clear. Nearly a month later, all mention of Khan has disappeared from media broadcasts and his name has been scrubbed from news websites. Even pro-Khan news channels, which had regularly aired Khans’ pamphlets on the military, remained eerily silent about the former prime minister, who still posted regularly on the PTI’s YouTube channel. PEMRA, the US news site The Intercept had also alleged that a secret military-organized meeting had taken place in Islamabad to discuss media coverage of the ongoing protests and riots with owners of major news outlets. from Pakistan. Indeed, the BBC has reportedly received confirmation from sources within two separate Pakistani news channels that they are under orders not to mention Khan in any form.

This massive repression of the media is not a new phenomenon in Pakistan; in fact, this ban follows reports of the kidnapping and torture of journalists such as Gohar Wazir, Irfan Kalhoro, Paryal Dayo and Imran Riaz Khan. Wazir was abducted and tortured by unidentified assailants for over 30 hours in April. During this ordeal, he suffered electric shocks and was forced to record a video where he promised to refrain from criticizing the military and pro-government activists. Wazir blamed state-backed militants known as the “good Taliban” for his abduction and expressed concern about their impunity and the danger he faces as a result of his work as a journalist in Pakistan. In addition, journalists Irfan Kalhoro and Paryal Dayo were also reportedly abducted, tortured and arrested in the Pakistani province of Sindh. The most famous, however, Imran Riaz Khan, a nationally known news presenter, was arrested on May 12 at Sialkot airport in Pakistan as he was preparing to fly to Oman. The police accused him of provocative speeches and ordered a 30-day detention. More than a month later, he has still not been heard from and is presumed missing, as police say they released him shortly after his arrest. These incidents are not isolated. Other reports of missing Pakistani journalists have surfaced, highlighting the rapid deterioration of media freedom in the country. This reflects a general deterioration of the environment for journalists and a decrease in media freedom in the South Asian sub-region.

Amidst these developments, it is becoming apparent that Pakistan’s military establishment remains a formidable political force and remains the primary arbiter of political power in the country. The very institution that propelled the former cricketer star to political power may also have posed a significant threat to his political future, despite his widespread and long-standing popularity. The future of the PTI is unclear and it seems unlikely that Khan will be able to recover from this political upheaval. Meanwhile, the army’s actions against the PTI and the journalists have drawn international attention, a damaging outcome given Pakistan’s precarious economic situation. The country urgently needs loan renewals and refinancing, especially from China and the International Monetary Fund, to avoid default. However, Pakistan’s non-compliance with IMF conditions has hampered the resumption of a loan program by the organization. This political crisis has further complicated Pakistan’s efforts to secure vital aid from China, which has also expressed the importance of political stability in the country. Consequently, Pakistan’s options to avoid economic collapse have drastically diminished.

