Erdogan government arrests over 100 LGBTQ+ activists in Türkiye





On Sunday June 25, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said Turkish police arrested more than 100 activists during an LGBTQ+ pride parade in the country’s biggest city. According to Reuters, these LGBTQ+ activists had taken to the streets despite an official ban on such parades. Taking to Twitter, Gul wrote, “Our national future depends on keeping the family institution alive with our national and moral values. We will not permit any activity that would weaken the family institution. 113 people who acted with the aim of making propaganda were arrested. Please do not share their actions, even to criticize them. Our national future depends on living the family institution with our national and spiritual values. We will not permit any activity that would weaken the family institution. 113 people who acted with the aim of making propaganda were placed in police custody. Please do not share their actions, even to criticize them. — Davut GL (@gul_davut) June 25, 2023 Undeterred by the prohibitive ban on the parade, activists attempted to gather in large numbers, but authorities took several steps and launched a crackdown on LGBTQ+ activists. As soon as the Pride Parade began, Turkish police cordoned off some of the streets leading to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul’s historic district and Taksim Square. In Izmir, police attack LGBT+ Honor Yryn. @aslialpar /Chaos GL pic.twitter.com/WdoJYr5XVC — Kaos GL (@KaosGL) June 25, 2023 Turkish local news reported that services along several Istanbul Metro lines were suspended for several hours. Similarly, several events related to Pride Month, including a picnic and a film screening, have also been banned. The Istanbul Pride Parade Committee has released a statement in which it condemns the measures taken by the Turkish government against the LGBTQ+ community. The committee said it rejected this policy of hate and denial. The statement read, We reject this policy of hate and denial. Despite all the prohibitions, criminalization, pressures and attempts to repress us, we will continue to advocate for human life for all and persist in democratic life. Erdogans stands on the LGBTQ+ community Although homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, the Turkish government suppressed the gay community or the LGBTQ+ community. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is said to be rooted in social conservatism. He presents himself as a defender of traditional Islamic values. In the recently concluded presidential elections, Erdogan described his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu as a pro-LGBT person. In his victory speech, Erdogan criticized those who sought to normalize homosexuality”. He said“Gays are not welcome”. During his election campaign, Erdogan vehemently opposed the LGBTQ+ community. Reiterating his government’s contempt for the community, Erdogan said LGBTQ+ people undermine family values. It is important to note that Turkey was one of the few Muslim-majority countries to allow pride marches in their country. However, for a long time Turkish President Erdogan and his representatives have been trying to block Istanbul’s annual Pride Parade.

Exactly a year ago, the Turkish authorities stopped more than 200 during the forbidden Pride march in Istanbul.

