Xi Jinping urges stronger cooperation with New Zealand in meeting with PM

Beijing, June 27 (EFE).- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday thanked New Zealand Prime Minister John Hipkins for the importance he attaches to relations with the Asian giant and expressed his willingness to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The Chinese president said at the meeting held in Beijing that Hipkins’ visit marked the beginning of a new 50-year milestone in bilateral relations, state broadcaster CCTV reported today. Likewise, the two leaders will speak during the meeting on various aspects of the relationship, stressing the importance of the economic, civil and cultural spheres. For his part, the New Zealand prime minister thanked the opportunity to meet the Chinese president and pointed out that last year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and China. According to CCTV, Hipkins expressed his hope that the visit would further promote cooperation between the two countries and strengthen existing ties. The New Zealand Prime Minister, who arrived in China on Sunday, is on an official visit until Friday accompanied by a trade delegation from his country. New Zealand, which has China as its main trading partner, has a close but strained relationship with Beijing and views the Asian giant’s growing influence in the Pacific region, historically linked to Wellington, with suspicion. Hipkins, before visiting the Asian giant, denied that Xi Jinping was a dictator, after statements by US President Joe Biden in which he called the Chinese leader a “dictator” at an event in California. Furthermore, he assured when announcing the visit last week that despite the strong business ties, he would maintain a “consistent stance” when it came to expressing concern over human rights abuses. man committed by China. ECE gbm/mah (video) EFE 2023. The redistribution and rebroadcasting of all or part of the content of the Efe services is expressly prohibited without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA

