Three marquee World Cup matches at Narendra Modi Stadium – opening match, Indo-Pak and final





Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the third time is an incredible honour. With 12 cities as a backdrop, we will showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricket infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament! #CWC2023 @ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/h6n69htSHX

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 27, 2023 Rohit Sharma & Cos’ next two matches are against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19, before traveling to Dharamshala to face New Zealand in a tricky game on October 22. They will have a six-day break before facing England in Lucknow. Their last three matches will take place on November 2, 5 and 11 in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. As they take on South Africa at Eden Gardens, Mumbai and Bengaluru will see the hosts face off in Qualifiers I and II. According to the schedule, in case India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play the game at Wankhede Stadium. However, if it is India vs Pakistan, the semi-finals will be hosted by Eden Gardens for security reasons. After a long delay, with 100 days until the World Cup, the International Cricket Council has announced the fixtures for the tournament which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The World Cup, a 10-team event, will begin in Ahmedabad with 2019 runners-up England and New Zealand in the opening match at Narendra Modi Stadium. The venue will also host the final on November 19, with Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens hosting the semi-finals on November 15 and 16. In total, the World Cup will be played in Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Delhi, Dharamshala, Kolkata, Pune. Some of the places that were up and missed include Nagpur, Mohali and Guwahati. Pakistan, who have expressed reservations about playing India in Ahmedabad, will play their other league matches in Hyderabad (two), Bengaluru (Australia), Chennai (Afghanistan and South Africa), Kolkata (Bangladesh and England) and Bengaluru (New Zealand). Indian schedule for 2023 ICC World Cup India vs Australia, October 8 – Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11 – Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 15 – Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19 – Pune

India vs New Zealand, October 22 – Dharamsala

India vs England, October 29 – Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2, November 2 – Mumbai

India vs South Africa, November 5 – Kolkata

India vs Qualifer 1, November 11 – Bangalore

