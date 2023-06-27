Is the game over for Imran Khan and his team?





ISLAMABAD: Is the game over for Imran Khan and his party? This appears to be the top question on most people’s minds after the Pakistani military announced the unprecedented sacking of three senior army officers for failing to protect key defense installations during the violence on 9 may.

Titled ‘Checkmate?’, an editorial in Tuesday’s Dawn newspaper rightly mentioned that there were few mentions of Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the nearly hour-long speech. and a half of the military spokesman. Monday, which was otherwise centered on the May 9 tragedy.

But while he may not have named any names, there was little doubt to whom the Director General (DG) of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif was speaking when He said the military believes the “greatest threat” to Pakistan right now comes from the “internal political instability” that has plagued the country over the past year, the main newspaper commented.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Khan’s party attacked and vandalized more than 20 military installations and government buildings, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The army headquarters in Rawalpindi was also attacked by mobs for the first time.

He described the events of May 9 as a planned plot orchestrated by people involved in “the deception of the people over the past few months against the army and its leaders”, making it clear where the finger of blame is pointed, but s refrained from naming anyone. .

Major General Sharif said the masterminds of the May 9 incidents are the same people who have been orchestrated against the People’s Army for some time now for their nefarious political goals and to seize power, another apparent reference to Khan , the embattled leader of the PTI.

Khan, 70, is believed to be facing more than 150 cases across the country since he launched a campaign against the federal government.

”Today I broke the world record, not in cricket, but by having to appear in 20 cases, which is a new record. Cases ranging from murder to terrorism to sedition,’ Khan said in a tweet earlier this month.

So far, more than 140 PTI leaders and former legislators have bowed to pressure and joined the Istekham-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) led by another PTI defector, Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Khan was ousted as Pakistan’s prime minister in April last year after opposition parties led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tabled a vote of no confidence in his government and the have won. Since the fall of his government, Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, has been at odds with Pakistan’s military, accusing the powerful institution of being behind the plot to overthrow him.

Pakistan’s mighty military has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-year existence and wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

Separately, The News in its editorial titled “ISPR Presser” called the action against army officers unprecedented in recent history.

“In an unprecedented display, at least in recent history, of strong self-reliance, the Pakistani military has taken action against those within the institution who have been deemed unable to ‘maintain the security and honor of garrisons and military installations'”, commented the editorial board of the newspaper. . The seriousness of this institutional accountability campaign is also reflected in the clear message that no rank, class or influence will help those involved in attacks on military installations, according to the editorial.

The federal government and the Pakistani army have sworn that all those who took part in the May 9 attacks will be tried under the strict army law.

The newspaper believed that this analysis of the press conference shows that “the military is in no mood to play ball with those seen as behind what it says was a carefully planned day of chaos” and that no one receives a laissez-passer: either because they are part of the armed forces or because they are related to a member of the armed forces.

The document concluded by saying that accountability processes should be transparent regarding the trials of the civilians involved and that all state institutions should work together to overcome what has happened as the country moves towards general elections later this year.

