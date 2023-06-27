Johnson had weaknesses but was firm on Brexit, says Lord Frost

Lord Frost admitted the former prime minister had weaknesses but praised his belief in Brexit in his latest swipe at the current government, during remarks at a think tank event.

The peer, who was appointed to the Lords by Mr Johnson and acted as Brexit negotiator, also accused ministers of acting as if the decision to leave the EU was an embarrassing embarrassment.

Speaking at the Legatum Institute on Tuesday, he called on Rishi Sunak to double down on his vision for the 2016 Brexit vote and winning the 2019 general election.

The 2016 referendum was a vote for change. But then the old politics, in 2017 and 2018, ruined everything, he said.

In 2019, that vote for change was renewed. We then finally delivered our national independence. There was a huge opportunity. But the old politics are ruining everything again.

The Conservative Party may not, according to current polls, get a third chance.

Lord Frost said stability as you go, hoping people turn on Keir Starmer, isn’t good enough.

If we want to prove that more taxes, more net zero, more migration under Labor is bad for the country, we have to stop offering our own version of it, he said.

It is also sadly true that the government does little to refute these criticisms of Brexit, which is after all its central policy, and in fact often comes across as looking at the whole thing as an awkward embarrassment.

Turning later to the question of Conservative leadership in the UK, he said Mr Johnson undoubtedly had many weaknesses as a Conservative leader.

One thing he had was an absolute firmness on Brexit and what Brexit meant, and the need not to withdraw from it intellectually in any way, he said.

Reiterating his call for a referendum on the European Convention on Human Rights, he also suggested a national poll on the Brexit deal struck between London and Brussels earlier this year as part of efforts to address concerns trade unionists regarding the Northern Ireland protocol.

In time there will need to be a referendum across the UK on the Windsor framework and the Northern Ireland protocol, the last area on which the UK government does not have the final say, is in fact not in control of what is happening in this part of the country.

Lord Frost was among those present at a speech by US think tank boss Kevin Roberts, who heads the Free Market Heritage Foundation.

It comes as conservatives look beyond the upcoming general election after months of dismal polls, with some party members seeking inspiration from some right-wing conservative movements in the United States.

Mr Roberts, who addressed a small gathering which included a number of Tory MPs including Sir John Hayes and Danny Kruger, railed against leftists and elites in his speech as he warned against the threat of illegal immigration, crime, family breakdown, China and porn addiction. .

Sir Simon Clarke, a former Cabinet minister and staunch supporter of Liz Truss, was among the audience and spoke briefly in defense of the short-lived former prime minister’s vision.

The Conservative Party can only recover here when we realize there is no future in trying to rebuild the economic, social or political consensus of 2015. Those days are over, he said .

Boris Johnson knew it and Liz Truss knew it too, and it’s not a fashionable moment to be associated with Liz Truss. But with mortgage rates now higher than they were last fall, inflation proving more resilient, and people’s quality of life declining in real terms, I believe the case for its urgent supply-side reform agenda are more important than ever.

That is, we build the homes we need, the energy infrastructure we need, and unlock the economic growth we need.