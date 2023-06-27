Politics
Did the Wagner Group mutiny shake China’s faith in Russia? DW 06/27/2023
Following a brief uprising by the Russian mercenary group Wagner over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin attempted to project an air of stability amid what appeared to be a serious threat to the Putin’s grip on power.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Wagner’s uprising “exposed the weakness” of Putin’s regime. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the incident demonstrated “real cracks” in the Russian president’s authority and posed a “direct challenge” to the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, China, Putin’s most important international ally, downplayed the Wagner incident as “Russia’s internal affair” in a two-sentence Foreign Ministry statement released on Sunday.
“As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability,” the statement said.
THE world times, China’s state-run tabloid, published an article on Sunday dismissing the idea that the Wagnerian revolt had undermined Putin’s leadership, citing Chinese experts who called the claims “wishful thinking” by the West. He also hailed Putin’s “decisive actions” to crush the rebellion.
“The Kremlin maintains a strong deterrent capability, which will further strengthen its authority,” the editorial reads.
The remarks came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko traveled to Beijing to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his deputy Ma Zhaoxu.
It was unclear when Rudenko arrived in Beijing or if his visit to China was in response to the rebellion. After the meeting, Russia said in a statement that China had declared its support for the leadership in Moscow.
The “limitless” partnership between China and Russia
Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and used the occasion to proclaim a ‘limitless’ partnership between their nations. , while mocking the United States and NATO for “fuelling antagonism and confrontation.”
While Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, Beijing has neither explicitly condemned nor supported the Russian invasion. The response comes even as countries like the United States and Germany have urged China to put more pressure on Putin to end the conflict.
In February, China issued a position paper on a “political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”, calling for “effective respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries”.
Other thinly veiled positions aimed at Western countries and NATO reject unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” as well as the “strengthening or expansion of military blocs” to achieve regional security.
Is Russia still a reliable partner for Beijing?
Although China’s positions on paper indicate that Beijing remains ideologically aligned with Russia in its opposition to the United States and its European allies, the recent uprising has drawn attention to the terms of China’s partnership with Moscow. .
However, it remains to be seen whether an incident will change Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reckoning about his relationship with Putin.
“I guess it comes down to the role Xi sees for Russia,” said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.
If China is simply looking for “a Russia that distracts the United States and its allies, a weak, fragmented and disruptive Russia may suffice for these purposes,” he told DW.
If there is “another actor in Russia who can better hold the country together and maintain the partnership in line with China’s stance toward Western powers, Beijing could potentially shift its support,” he said.
“Such an alternative is not visible at present. Putin still seems to be the best partner in Russia for China at this stage,” he added.
Lessons for China?
Despite China’s willingness to show support for Russia, analysts said Beijing could also watch for political and military lessons, particularly regarding Taiwan, a democratic island that Beijing claims as Chinese territory.
“The Wagner mutiny serves as a warning to Xi Jinping,” Tzu-yun Su, senior researcher at Taiwan’s National Defense and Security Research Institute, told Taiwan’s Central News Agency.
Su said that, like Russia, China also faces many domestic problems, including a struggling economy, high unemployment and declining population.
Regarding the practical lessons China could learn from the Wagner mutiny, Chong said he reaffirms that “top leaders must have tight control over the military and security services.”
“Xi has already moved in this direction since coming to power,” Chong said. “The mutiny is likely to encourage him to go further in this direction.”
Edited by: Wesley Rahn
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/did-the-wagner-group-mutiny-shake-chinas-faith-in-russia/a-66047001
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fund manager reveals top trades
- Bombed Kyiv apartment block already rebuilt
- At Pak Armies Revelation action against senior officers, no sign of easing crackdown
- Did the Wagner Group mutiny shake China’s faith in Russia? DW 06/27/2023
- Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan gives fans first look at his new look in upcoming movie Fighter, fans compare it to Top Gun
- Rating of the Minnesota Wild Mock Draft Picks from the Hockey World – Minnesota Wild
- Fashion Week Paris Street Style Men SS24
- Google Doodle Honors Cameroonian Train Driver Martin Dibobe
- The International African American Museum opens to the public Tuesday morning
- ‘Simple steps’ to improve sleep may prevent prolongation of new coronavirus infection
- Jokowi and Prabowo get clingier
- Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh and Dr. Dre among recipients to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2024