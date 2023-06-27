Did the Wagner Group mutiny shake China’s faith in Russia? DW 06/27/2023

Following a brief uprising by the Russian mercenary group Wagner over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin attempted to project an air of stability amid what appeared to be a serious threat to the Putin’s grip on power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Wagner’s uprising “exposed the weakness” of Putin’s regime. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the incident demonstrated “real cracks” in the Russian president’s authority and posed a “direct challenge” to the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, China, Putin’s most important international ally, downplayed the Wagner incident as “Russia’s internal affair” in a two-sentence Foreign Ministry statement released on Sunday.

“As a friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner in the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability,” the statement said.

THE world times, China’s state-run tabloid, published an article on Sunday dismissing the idea that the Wagnerian revolt had undermined Putin’s leadership, citing Chinese experts who called the claims “wishful thinking” by the West. He also hailed Putin’s “decisive actions” to crush the rebellion.

“The Kremlin maintains a strong deterrent capability, which will further strengthen its authority,” the editorial reads.

The remarks came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko traveled to Beijing to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his deputy Ma Zhaoxu.

It was unclear when Rudenko arrived in Beijing or if his visit to China was in response to the rebellion. After the meeting, Russia said in a statement that China had declared its support for the leadership in Moscow.

How the Russian Media Covered the Wagnerian Rebellion To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The “limitless” partnership between China and Russia

Before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping met Putin on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Beijing and used the occasion to proclaim a ‘limitless’ partnership between their nations. , while mocking the United States and NATO for “fuelling antagonism and confrontation.”

While Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, Beijing has neither explicitly condemned nor supported the Russian invasion. The response comes even as countries like the United States and Germany have urged China to put more pressure on Putin to end the conflict.

In February, China issued a position paper on a “political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”, calling for “effective respect for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries”.

Other thinly veiled positions aimed at Western countries and NATO reject unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdiction” as well as the “strengthening or expansion of military blocs” to achieve regional security.

It is unclear when Rudenko (left) arrived in Beijing or if his visit to China was in response to the rebellion Image: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China/AFP

Is Russia still a reliable partner for Beijing?

Although China’s positions on paper indicate that Beijing remains ideologically aligned with Russia in its opposition to the United States and its European allies, the recent uprising has drawn attention to the terms of China’s partnership with Moscow. .

However, it remains to be seen whether an incident will change Chinese President Xi Jinping’s reckoning about his relationship with Putin.

“I guess it comes down to the role Xi sees for Russia,” said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.

If China is simply looking for “a Russia that distracts the United States and its allies, a weak, fragmented and disruptive Russia may suffice for these purposes,” he told DW.

If there is “another actor in Russia who can better hold the country together and maintain the partnership in line with China’s stance toward Western powers, Beijing could potentially shift its support,” he said.

“Such an alternative is not visible at present. Putin still seems to be the best partner in Russia for China at this stage,” he added.

Putin under pressure after failed revolt To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lessons for China?

Despite China’s willingness to show support for Russia, analysts said Beijing could also watch for political and military lessons, particularly regarding Taiwan, a democratic island that Beijing claims as Chinese territory.

“The Wagner mutiny serves as a warning to Xi Jinping,” Tzu-yun Su, senior researcher at Taiwan’s National Defense and Security Research Institute, told Taiwan’s Central News Agency.

Su said that, like Russia, China also faces many domestic problems, including a struggling economy, high unemployment and declining population.

Regarding the practical lessons China could learn from the Wagner mutiny, Chong said he reaffirms that “top leaders must have tight control over the military and security services.”

“Xi has already moved in this direction since coming to power,” Chong said. “The mutiny is likely to encourage him to go further in this direction.”

Edited by: Wesley Rahn