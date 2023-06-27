At Pak Armies Revelation action against senior officers, no sign of easing crackdown





New Delhi: The announcement by the Pakistani army of the dismissal of three officers, including a lieutenant general, and the opening of disciplinary proceedings against 15 others for attacks on military installations by workers from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) shows that the establishment remains in an implacable mood and is a signal for the judiciary.

Although no names were taken, he said action had been taken against 18 officers for their negligence in failing to protect military installations on May 9.

On Monday, the Director General of Pakistani Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, revealed the steps taken after completing the investigation into attacks on military installations following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister and head of PTI Imran Khan.

Although no names were taken, he said action had been taken against 18 officers for their negligence in failing to protect military installations on May 9.

He said military courts were essential to get justice for the May 9 attack, saying the trial of 102 suspects was ongoing.

Incidentally, the announcement of military lawsuits against civilians came after Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday asked the Attorney General to assure him that no such lawsuit would have place as long as a legal challenge is heard by the court. .

When Pakistan’s Supreme Court resumed hearings on Tuesday, lawyers had asked for a stay on trying civilians in military courts. The attorney general repeated that no trial had begun.

Lawyers told the attorney general to make his statement part of the case because it contradicted the statement made by the army spokesman a day earlier. The six-member panel of the Supreme Court later denied the request for an order to stay the trial of civilians in military court.

During his press conference, the Pakistani army spokesperson noted that two close relatives of retired four-star generals, including a granddaughter and son-in-law, wives of retired three-star and two-star generals , and the son-in-law of a two-star general were facing a strict self-responsibility procedure.

Throughout the press conference, he did not use Imran Khan’s name, but his conclusion was clear. He claimed the military had been targeted for more than a year because of their vested political interests and lust for power.

Stating that people were incited to mutiny, he said that on May 9 the rhetoric was at its peak and naive people were persuaded of a fake revolution.

He noted that three to four masterminds and ten to twelve planners were behind the May incidents, which incited people as they assumed the military would react in a way that would suit their nefarious designs.

After the arrest, he said more than 20 military installations in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Chakdara, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mianwali and Multan were attacked by protesters.

A day later, the newspaper L’Aube observes in an editorial that by emphasizing that the military penalized its people in the tragedy of May 9, DG ISPR seems to make it clear that its institution considers that it is time to make people pay civil authors.

Of the various English newspapers, only Dawn criticized the press conference, noting that the ISPR’s insistence that the officers had been fired for incompetence contradicted the earlier narrative that the armed forces had deliberately exercised restraint. that day by refusing to dialogue with the demonstrators.

The News also analyzed that the military was in no mood to mess with those behind what it says was a carefully planned day of chaos.

Second, no one has a laissez-passer: whether because of membership in the armed forces or kinship with a member of the armed forces. Third, there appears to be a thought that fake news, false narratives and orchestrated campaigns attempt to harm institutional and national interests, the newspaper’s editorial said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewire.in/south-asia/pakistan-army-action-top-officers-may-9-crackdown The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos