Forward for the Syrian Kurds

With the recent re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has stepped up its attacks on Kurdish-held areas in northern and northeastern Syria. Erdogan’s animosity towards the Syrian Kurds has not abated. This became evident when the Turkish authorities who control parts of northwestern Syria even refused for seven days to grant permission to transport convoys carrying humanitarian supplies through the earthquake-affected areas in Syria controlled by the Kurds. And with a recent victory, President Erdogan has grown bolder and is likely to continue his aggressive policy towards the Kurds. It’s not that the Syrian Kurds don’t have any US support. The small contingent of US troops has supported Syrian Kurds in Syria since 2015.

The Kurdish experience of autonomy inside Syria, long facilitated by the American military presence, now seems precarious. While the US says it has no plans to leave Syria anytime soon, with the war in Ukraine and the strategic challenge from China, Syria is no longer a top priority for the Pentagon. US commitment is waning and its continued military presence is unlikely to be indefinite. The Kurds would be playing a risky game depending on long-term American protection. Their immediate and largest neighbour, Turkey, poses an existential threat to them.

At this point, the only thing that could make the Syrian Kurds safer, in the long run, is a political agreement with the Syrian regime. The Kurds will eventually have to come to a compromise with the Syrian state, as they did in Iraq, to ​​ensure a lasting existence. But it is not so simple because the Kurdish dream of keeping their autonomous entity in a future federated Syrian state is threatened by Turkey and by a resurgent Syrian regime opposed to any autonomous zone in Syria. But some common ground for mutual cooperation can be explored between Damascus and the Kurds. The Baathist Syrian state and the Kurds remained largely on the sidelines during the conflict, despite occasional clashes. There has always been a tacit understanding between President Assad and the Kurds regarding the administration of the region from which the Syrian army withdrew in 2012. For example, state government employees serving in this region have continued to receive salaries from Damascus. The regime controlled the airport in the Kurdish-dominated city of Qamishli and maintained a few security centers there.

This basic understanding can be used for future detailed negotiations. Although Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has vowed to take back every inch of his country, he still lacks the forces to do so, and more than a decade of war has severely damaged and eroded the capabilities of the Syrian armed forces. If the seasoned Kurdish forces can be integrated into the Syrian army, it will be a great additional advantage for Damascus. The Kurds need the help of Assad’s forces to protect them from the onslaught of the turkeys, and the Syrian Arab Army will find the Kurds essential to rule northern Syria and police against rebels and attacks from the army. ‘EI.

But to achieve certain accommodations, both parties must accept the truth. For the Kurds, it is a harsh reality that under the current circumstances where they have Turkey standing on their head and with little support from the United States or the West. They must abandon demands for extended autonomy within a decentralized federal state in Syria and preserve Kurdish forces as an independent military force, because Damascus will never agree to these demands. On the other hand, President Assad must also recognize that although he emerged victorious from this conflict, he still cannot govern Syria with the same pre-war authoritarian mindset. Moreover, the Kurds are not unreasonable in their claims. The two million Kurds in Syria, who represent 10 to 15% of the total population, only aspired before the civil war to a certain autonomy, an aspiration that has always been refused to them. The Syrian Kurds have never thought of breaking with the country. At least some of their basic demands can be met by Damascus, such as cultural rights and some autonomy for local governance.

Syria is a multi-ethnic society made up of Sunni Arabs, Kurds, Assyrians, Armenians, Turkmens, Alawites and Yazidis. All must realize that they must rebuild Syria collectively to ensure their well-being. To begin with, the Syrian government and the Kurds must unite because the territory held by Assad and the Kurds represents most of Syria. In the 2000s, Turkish President Erdogan led his AKP party to victory in the general elections and formed his first government; an agreement was reached with the outlaw PKK. Some cultural rights were granted to Kurds, as the Kurdish language began to be used in broadcasting, education and print media. In return, the PKK also softened its demands for a separate state for the Kurds. If Turkey and the Kurds can come to an agreement, why not Assad and the Syrian Kurds? Only sincere and honest efforts are required on both sides.