New York court restricts Donald Trump fraud case; Ivanka dismissed as defendant





NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) – A New York appeals court on Tuesday restricted the civil trial of State Attorney General Letitia James, accusing Donald Trump and his family business of “astonishing” fraud, and dismissed all claims against the former US president’s eldest daughter. .

While rejecting Trump’s bid to dismiss the case, the Manhattan Appeals Division said statutes of limitations preclude James from pursuing transactions that occurred before July 13, 2014 or February 6, 2016, depending on the defendant.

The court also said all claims against Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, should be dismissed because she was too old. She sent the case back to a trial judge to determine which claims should be dismissed.

James accused Donald Trump of lying to lenders and insurers from 2011 to 2021 about the value of the Trump Organization’s assets, as well as his own net worth, in order to obtain better terms from lenders and insurers. insurers.

Filed last September after a three-year investigation, James’ lawsuit seeks at least $250 million in damages and bars the Trumps from running businesses in New York. Trump’s adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are also charged.

A spokeswoman for James had no immediate comment. Attorneys for the Trumps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election, has called James’ civil case and two unrelated criminal charges he faces, where he pleaded not guilty, part of a ‘witch hunt’ democrat.

In its 5-0 decision, the appeals court said state law gives James the power to police alleging ‘repeated or persistent fraud or illegality’ and to conduct lengthy and complex investigations spanning several years. after the start of the alleged misconduct.

But he said the time given to James to sue the Trumps could not be extended on the theory that they pledged to “continue evil”.

A trial is scheduled for October 2 before Justice Arthur Engoron of the Manhattan State Supreme Court.

During oral arguments on June 6, Donald Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, said James lacked broad authority to “intervene” in successful private transactions dating back several years.

James’ office countered that the transactions did not take place in a vacuum and that letting Trump commit fraud harms honest participants in the banking, insurance and real estate markets.

In the criminal cases, Trump faces a 34-count indictment obtained by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for silent money payments to a porn star, and an indictment. 38-count indictment from the US Department of Justice saying he mishandled classified documents.

The New York civil case is New York v. Trump et al, New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, 1st Department, No. 2023-00717.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Conor Humphries and Jonathan Oatis

