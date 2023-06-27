Impeachment of Trump valets delayed again in secret documents case | Donald Trump News





Waltine Nauta allegedly helped Trump hide documents taken from the White House, but was not impeached with the former president.

The impeachment of President Donald Trump’s former valet, Waltine Walt Nauta, accused of helping his former boss hide classified documents from federal investigators, has again been delayed.

Nautas’ attorney appeared briefly in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, saying Judge Nauta had yet to find a lawyer in Florida to represent him in the case. His next appearance was set for July 6.

Nauta faces six counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice, misrepresentation, and withholding and concealing documents. He had been in the same courtroom during Trump’s impeachment on June 13, but proceedings against him were delayed for the same reasons given on Tuesday.

The Navy veteran had served as Trump’s valet at the White House before joining him as his personal assistant at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s estate in Florida. He has since been regularly seen alongside former presidents, including when Trump stopped at the Cuban restaurant Versailles to greet supporters after his impeachment.

In a 49-page indictment, federal prosecutors detailed how Trump allegedly randomly stored boxes containing sensitive documents around Mar-a-Lago, including in bathrooms, ballrooms and a hall. storage near a swimming pool.

At times, Trump reportedly told people in his orbit that he had documents he knew were still classified.

Unauthorized release of these classified documents could jeopardize U.S. national security, foreign relations, the safety of U.S. military and human sources, and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence-gathering methods, according to the indictment.

As federal investigators intensified their investigation, Trump is accused of trying to hide the documents in his possession, even from his own lawyer.

The former president enlisted Nauta to help hide the boxes, prosecutors say. They also alleged that during a voluntary interview, Nauta lied to federal agents that he did not know the boxes were being moved.

While the indictment was unsealed, Trump came to Nautas’ defense, calling him strong, courageous and a great patriot and alleging that prosecutors were trying to destroy his life, like the lives of so many. others, hoping he will say bad things about Trump, he said.

Since Trump’s impeachment, Nauta and Trump have been allowed contact, but they have been prohibited from discussing the facts of the case except through their attorneys.

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who last year ruled for the former president in a civil lawsuit filed over the seizure of documents from his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, last week scheduled the Trump’s trial begins on August 14.

On Friday, prosecutors and U.S. special counsel Jack Smith asked Cannon to postpone the trial until Dec. 11.

Cannon also scheduled a July 14 hearing on Monday on how classified information in the case will be handled. Legal experts have said the complexities surrounding the use of highly classified documents as evidence are likely to delay proceedings.

Meanwhile, US media released audio Monday of a 2021 meeting in which Trump appeared to have acknowledged he was in possession of classified documents related to Iran.

You see, as president I could have declassified, but now I can’t, you know, Trump said at one point during the recording. But it’s classic. Isn’t that interesting? This is so cool.

Trump and his allies have offered various defenses in terms of document retention, but have largely argued that the president cooperated with investigators and did nothing wrong.

