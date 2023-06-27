Boris Johnson argues as Tory MP’s tie could fall under ‘kangaroo court’ | Politics | News





An MP who wore a kangaroo tie on the day the Privileges Committee’s controversial report on Boris Johnson was debated by MPs believes he could now face disciplinary action, friends say. Conservative MP for Bassetlaw Brendan Clarke-Smith, a staunch supporter of Mr Johnson, decided to boycott the debate in which MPs voted that the former Prime Minister should have faced a 90-day suspension if he had not resigned from his post as deputy. In an apparent nod to Mr Johnson’s claim that the committee was “a kangaroo court”, Mr Clarke-Smith instead pictured himself wearing a tie with kangaroos on it. However, the MP said it was because he was on his way to watch the Ashes’ first cricket test between England and Australia. Nonetheless, it is believed he could be on a secret list of MPs who should be punished for criticizing the committee.

A friend of Mr Clarke-Smith said: ‘Brendan was very unhappy with the report but refrained from saying anything publicly critical of the committee until the report was voted on . “He shouldn’t be on any punishment list. “But he was told that his choice of tie on the day of the debate offended the precious thin-skinned MPs on the committee. “They showed they were vindictive in dealing with Boris and now they are vindictive against MPs who exercised their freedom of speech to criticize them.” The committee also punished Mr Johnson by recommending that he not have the pass of a former MP, saying he had deliberately misled Parliament.

MPs have been warned that criticism of the committee could end up being dragged before it and punished. The punishment could vary from a warning to an actual suspension from the House of Commons. An MP is unlikely to have more than 10 days, which could trigger a by-election. A number of Mr Johnson’s supporters could fall foul of the committee, including Nadine Dorries who has yet to follow through on her threat to quit as an MP. The Privileges Committee did not give a formal response. A source close to the committee said: “The committee will not engage in speculation about what any committee-approved report may or may not contain. When the report is approved, it will be released shortly.” The source also pointed to paragraph 14 of the report on Mr Johnson. He said: “We have come to the conclusion that some of Mr Johnson’s denials and explanations were so dishonest that they were, by their very nature, deliberate attempts to mislead the Committee and the House, while others showed deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1785037/boris-johnson-privileges-committee-tory-mps-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos