Xi: Nations are welcome to share opportunities

Relations: Leaders insist on joint construction of Belt and Road

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to high-level opening-up, advancing Belt and Road cooperation and upholding genuine multilateralism, in separate meetings with heads of government from four country.

The President met in Beijing with the Prime Ministers of Barbados, New Zealand, Mongolia and Vietnam on the sidelines of the 14th Annual Meeting of New Champions, also known as the Davos Summer Forum, during of their official visits to China.

He called on countries to share the opportunities of China’s high-quality growth as the country forges its own modernization path.

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.



Barbados

During his meeting with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Xi said Beijing making progress in modernizing China through high-quality development will open up new opportunities for the Eastern Caribbean country. and bilateral cooperation.

He called on the two sides to deepen mutual political trust and support each other on issues related to each other’s core interests and major concerns.

It is important that Beijing and Barbados, as two developing countries, expand pragmatic cooperation and take advantage of the opportunities offered by the joint construction of the Belt and Road, so as to advance cooperation on infrastructure development. , digital economy, climate change, renewable energy, agriculture and healthcare, Xi said.

He called for greater unity and cooperation in the developing world to practice genuine multilateralism, oppose Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and safeguard basic norms of international relations as well as the equity and justice on the international scene.

Xi expressed China’s “full understanding” of the concerns of small island developing states like Barbados over climate change, and pledged to further strengthen South-South cooperation in this regard, providing assistance and support to developing countries.

Mottley applauded China’s achievements in eradicating poverty and improving public welfare, saying the President’s proposed Global Development Initiative “shows outstanding global leadership” and will contribute to the common prosperity and development of all nations and peoples, as well as to better address global challenges.

Barbados hopes to strengthen cooperation with China on the response to climate change, as well as on water resources, health care and the fight against the digital divide, she said, adding that her country opposes the decoupling or disruption of supply chains.

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.



New Zealand

In talks with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, President Xi stressed that China’s efforts to seek autonomy and self-improvement are never aimed at closing its doors, but rather at better connecting its markets. national and international.

China, with its vast territory and huge population, can only seek development based on its own strength, he told Hipkins, who is making his first visit to Beijing since taking office in January. .

An open China is crucial to achieving its modernization, Xi said, adding that Beijing will remain steadfast in advancing high-level opening-up and better safeguarding the legitimate interests of foreign investors.

Xi reiterated that China regards New Zealand as a friend and partner, expressing its willingness to work with New Zealand to usher in a new era in bilateral relations and ensure the long-term stability and progress of the country. comprehensive bilateral strategic partnership.

The two sides should continue to see each other as partners rather than rivals and opportunities rather than threats, and should cement the foundations of bilateral relations, he said.

He highlighted the implementation of the upgraded China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as promoting the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment and creating a better business environment for everyone’s businesses.

The two nations should jointly uphold genuine multilateralism and the free trade system and jointly respond to global challenges such as climate change, he said.

Hipkins said his country attaches great importance to relations with China, and he called on the two sides to continue to deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, education, science and technology and people-to-people exchanges.

Differences should not define bilateral relations, and what is important is to maintain frank exchanges and mutual respect and put differences aside while seeking common ground, he said.

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.



Mongolia

President Xi stressed the need for China and Mongolia to adhere to mutual respect for national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as respect for the development path chosen independently by each country. and to support each other on matters concerning their core and major interests. concerns.

He told visiting Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene that developing long-term good neighborly relations is a strategic choice made by the two countries and fully meets the fundamental interests of the two peoples.

Noting that China is a partner Mongolia can trust and rely on, Xi said the nation is willing to continuously deepen friendly relations with Mongolia, enhance mutual trust and cooperation, and inject more resources. stability and certainty in the region and in the world.

He said China is actively advancing global environmental governance and is willing to cooperate with Mongolia in controlling desertification.

Saying that China and Mongolia are two developing countries with broad common interests and similar views on international and regional affairs, Xi stressed the need for the two countries to firmly uphold multilateralism and build a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, fairness, justice, cooperation and win-win results.

Oyun-Erdene said Mongolia adheres to the one-China principle and supports China’s position on the Taiwan issue as well as Tibet and Xinjiang-related issues.

Mongolia supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, all proposed by Xi, and is willing to work closely with China to continue to respect and support each other in their choice of development paths and in the high-quality joint construction of the belt and the road.

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.



Vietnam

President Xi called on China and Vietnam to jointly oppose decoupling, disruption of industrial and supply chains, and politicization of economic and technological issues, in order to uphold international fairness and justice, during talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

While strengthening bilateral cooperation, the two countries should jointly safeguard their own development rights and interests and promote a more just and reasonable international order, creating a peaceful and stable external environment for the two nations’ modernization effort. he declared.

Facing an increasingly serious and complex international situation, China and Vietnam should uphold the spirit of equality, mutual benefit, solidarity and cooperation, unite to seek common development and inject greater stability in a world full of challenges, Xi said.

He called on China and Vietnam, both socialist countries, to improve the quality of joint construction of the Belt and Road, strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, highlight their complementary advantages and to accelerate pragmatic cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, customs and green energy.

The Vietnamese prime minister said the sustainable and stable development of Vietnam-China relations has always been the strategic choice and top priority of the Vietnamese party and government.

Vietnam firmly pursues the one-China policy and supports China’s joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he said.

He added that Vietnam opposes the politicization of economic issues and is willing to work closely with China to prevent and respond to various risks and challenges and avoid any force that would divide Vietnam-China relations.