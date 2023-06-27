Wounds of past human rights abuses must be healed: Jokowi





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said on Tuesday that the physical and psychological wounds of past human rights violations must be healed to enable Indonesia to move forward into the future. . “It is to heal the wounds of our nation due to the grave human rights violations that have weighed on the victims and their families. The wounds must be healed so that we can move forward,” he said. -he declares. President Jokowi made the statement during the launch of the program to implement recommendations for non-judicial resolution of human rights violations in Pidie district, Aceh. As observed via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, here, Jokowi noted that last January the government decided to seek non-judicial means to address past human rights abuses without denying the ongoing judicial process. The President said he was grateful that the programme, which focused on restoring the rights of victims, had finally been realized. “We are grateful. Praise be to God that we can realize the recovery of the rights of victims of 12 cases of serious human rights violations,” Jokowi remarked. The government is committed to ensuring that serious human rights abuses do not happen again in Indonesia in the future, he stressed. Jokowi echoed the strong commitment of the government to be serious in resolving past human rights violations in line with the recommendations of the non-judicial Human Rights Violations Resolution Team (PPHAM). “For the victims or their descendants, I want to express my gratitude for your big heart to accept the process after your long wait,” remarked the president. On January 11, 2023, the government acknowledged 12 major human rights violations in the past and pledged to resolve the issue regarding the rights of victims. The 12 past human rights violations recognized by the government are the massacres committed after the September 30 movement in 1965-1966, the extrajudicial executions of “Petrus” in 1982-1985, the Talangsari incident in 1989, the Rumoh Geudong and Pos Sattis incident in Aceh in 1989, enforced disappearance of activists in 1997-1998 and the May 1998 riots. Furthermore, the shootings of Trisakti and Semanggi in 1998-1999, the witch hunt and the murder of dukuns (black magick practitioners) in 1998-1999, the Simpang KKA incident in Aceh in 1999, the Wasior incident in Papua in 2001-2002, the Wamena incident in Papua in 2003 and the Jambo Keupok incident Aceh in 2003 are recognized as human rights violations by the government. The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, said that the rights of the victims would be respected simultaneously by the ministries and government agencies involved in the process. Related News: Widodo to launch resolution on human rights abuses in Aceh

