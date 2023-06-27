Trump attack includes family of special advocates after tape revealed





Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 2023 “Road to Majority” conference in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2023.

Tasos Katopodis | Reuters

Hours after the release of an audio tape in which Donald Trump discusses a classified document he kept after leaving office, the former president stepped up his attacks on the special counsel overseeing the investigation that led to Trump’s historic indictment.

In an all-caps social media post Tuesday morning, Trump denounced the criminal charges that have been brought against him in federal court and asked for “someone” to “explain” his position to Special Counsel Jack Smith, “his family and friends.”

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on Trump’s latest salvo against Smith, who was tapped last year to lead multiple criminal investigations involving the former president.

Trump has been indicted on charges stemming from his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his efforts to keep them from the government after leaving office. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 counts, including willfully withholding national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump’s post claimed that “As President of the United States, I fall under the Presidential Records Act,” instead of the Espionage Act, which is the law cited in 31 of the counts against Trump. Fact checkers have disputed Trump’s characterizations of the two laws.

This statement on Truth Social was not the first time Trump had referenced Smith’s personal circle. The morning of his arraignment in Florida federal court, the ex-president wrote that Smith was a “Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family.” This post also claimed without evidence that the documents found in the document boxes at the center of the classified documents case were “probably ‘hidden'”.

Trump’s latest message followed CNN’s release Monday evening of an audio recording of a July 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which Trump refers to a document he says is “highly confidential.” and “secret”.

“It was done by the military and given to me,” Trump said in the tape, which was recorded months after he left the White House. Trump says the document has to do with a plan to attack Iran.

“As president, I could have declassified it. Now I can’t,” he said in the recording.

Trump reportedly spoke to a writer and editor who was working on a book about former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. Two members of Trump’s staff were also present.

None of them had security clearances or needed to know classified information referenced by Trump, according to the indictment, which references a transcript of the recording.

Trump’s attacks on Smith fit the pattern and style that the former president employed against many of his other legal and political foes.

He has regularly fired rhetorical salvoes at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is pursuing a separate state-level criminal prosecution against Trump in connection with silent money payments made before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump in April pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case. Ahead of that Manhattan court appearance, Trump targeted presiding judge Juan Merchan, accusing him and his family of being “Trump haters.”

Smith is overseeing a separate investigation into the facts surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the post-presidential transfer of power in 2020. No charges have yet been filed as a result of that investigation, which is ongoing.

