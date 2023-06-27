Politics
Why Erdogan’s third term victory was celebrated around the world
By Sheikh Muhammad Abdulweli
Despite the proliferation of various analyzes on the Turkish electoral scene, from its beginnings to its conclusion, there were only two words to salute the “historic” victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the world; celebrations and congratulations.
Erdogan’s victory for a third term, despite extensive preparations and opposition intrigue, opens the door to an attempt to understand why the victory was felt and celebrated beyond Turkey’s borders.
Keeping other factors constant, I find President Erdogan a “charismatic” personality who has implemented ambitious programs for the advancement and prosperity of the Turkish nation, despite towering internal and external challenges.
This situation is further aggravated by Erdogan’s continued assertion of independent decision-making, even if that sometimes means swimming against powerful regional and international currents.
Domestically, Erdogan led what can be likened to a developmental or economic revolution, which changed the reality of the Turkish economy. It’s not a hard sell because the results speak for themselves.
Thanks to his populist persona that resonates with the masses, Erdogan has managed to address the concerns of his people at close quarters, familiarizing himself with their problems and anxieties. He became an advocate for low-income Turks, and indeed low-income people, around the world.
On taking power two decades ago, Erdogan adopted a policy of opening up to neighboring countries, working to resolve complex historical issues such as the Kurdish question and the dispute with Greece. He also sought to build bridges with Europe, former Soviet Union states, and Arab and Islamic countries.
Erdogan has made significant progress in championing the Palestinian cause, cutting the apologetic economic and political ties previously established with the occupying state by his predecessors. Along with other foreign policy shifts, it showed a boldness rarely seen in a country not known for dramatic policy shifts, especially in regional issues.
Erdogan bravely took crucial decisions regarding the occupying state, cutting diplomatic relations and freezing all avenues with it. This was in response to violations against the Palestinian people in Gaza, including Turkish and Arab sympathizers and international individuals who attempted to express their rejection of the unjust siege of the Gaza Strip.
The decisive actions taken by Erdogan regarding the ship “Mavi Marmara” following the piracy of the occupying state against the humanitarian workers on board, on the Mediterranean Sea in May 2010, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, brought closer Erdogan from the hearts of many people around him. the world.
His principled stance of supporting just causes around the world, in addition to the Palestinian cause, remains a constant in Turkish foreign policy.
This is evident for Syria, Somalia, Libya and Burma among others.
In the second year of the war in Ukraine, the only time Ukraine and Russia agreed on anything was on the Black Sea grain deal – an initiative spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UN.
The deal allowed Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grain, which was stuck in seaports due to a Russian naval blockade. The resumption of shipments eased the pressure on food prices that had fueled inflation around the world.
Over the years, economic reforms centered on attracting foreign investment, privatization and facilitating job-creating sectors such as construction have enabled Turkey to save resources for its foreign policy goals.
Africa has been one of Erdogan’s boldest and most successful diplomatic forays; ‘a relationship based on mutual respect’.
The turning point in Turkey’s relations with Africa came in 2008 when Turkey was accepted as a strategic partner of the African Union. Few countries have obtained this status.
Erdogan openly supports the African continent, home to more than a billion people, on its demand for permanent and non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
Both sides also seek diversity when it comes to country representation in international bodies such as the World Bank, the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.
Turkey became a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2008 thanks to strong support from African countries.
After Erdogan’s historic visit to sub-Saharan Africa in 2005, Ankara dramatically increased the number of its embassies on the continent, from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2019.
Turkey’s footprint is also visible in other areas of foreign policy.
Currently, the Turkish army – the largest in NATO after the United States – is actively involved in a number of missions around the world with the intention of either guiding the outcome of a dispute in its favor or to modify the existing order. This behavior represents a stark departure from Turkey’s earlier predilection for a foreign policy that embraced the status quo and mostly eschewed foreign adventures.
Therefore, as Erdogan takes the reins of government for the third time, coinciding with the celebrations of the centenary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic by his country, two things will define his legacy; unite a more polarized country and mentor his successor for continuity.
The writer is a resident scholar and imam of the Tawhiid Islamic Center
Mengo Mosque, Kisenyi – Kampala
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newvision.co.ug/category/blogs/why-erdogans-third-term-victory-was-celebrate-163644
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Erdogan’s third term victory was celebrated around the world
- investors assess the state of the economy
- Jennifer Lawrence was “immediately” rejected for Twilight | Entertainment
- 2024 Lineman picks Illini over Wisconsin, Oklahoma
- Omniverse Launches as Nigeria’s Premier Ecosystem Platform for Technology and Innovation | Guardian Nigeria News
- Pylos shipwreck: European Council prepares to shed crocodile tears
- What you need to know about malaria found in rare cases in Florida and Texas
- Trump attack includes family of special advocates after tape revealed
- Wounds of past human rights abuses must be healed: Jokowi
- Dates, pre-sales and ticket information
- This weekend, ‘Across The Spider-Verse’ and ‘Elemental’ debunked a big Hollywood misconception
- Kendall Jenner wears a yellow sequined midi dress for a Parisian evening