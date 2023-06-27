Why Erdogan’s third term victory was celebrated around the world

By Sheikh Muhammad Abdulweli

Despite the proliferation of various analyzes on the Turkish electoral scene, from its beginnings to its conclusion, there were only two words to salute the “historic” victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the world; celebrations and congratulations.

Erdogan’s victory for a third term, despite extensive preparations and opposition intrigue, opens the door to an attempt to understand why the victory was felt and celebrated beyond Turkey’s borders.

Keeping other factors constant, I find President Erdogan a “charismatic” personality who has implemented ambitious programs for the advancement and prosperity of the Turkish nation, despite towering internal and external challenges.

This situation is further aggravated by Erdogan’s continued assertion of independent decision-making, even if that sometimes means swimming against powerful regional and international currents.

Domestically, Erdogan led what can be likened to a developmental or economic revolution, which changed the reality of the Turkish economy. It’s not a hard sell because the results speak for themselves.

Thanks to his populist persona that resonates with the masses, Erdogan has managed to address the concerns of his people at close quarters, familiarizing himself with their problems and anxieties. He became an advocate for low-income Turks, and indeed low-income people, around the world.

On taking power two decades ago, Erdogan adopted a policy of opening up to neighboring countries, working to resolve complex historical issues such as the Kurdish question and the dispute with Greece. He also sought to build bridges with Europe, former Soviet Union states, and Arab and Islamic countries.

Erdogan has made significant progress in championing the Palestinian cause, cutting the apologetic economic and political ties previously established with the occupying state by his predecessors. Along with other foreign policy shifts, it showed a boldness rarely seen in a country not known for dramatic policy shifts, especially in regional issues.

Erdogan bravely took crucial decisions regarding the occupying state, cutting diplomatic relations and freezing all avenues with it. This was in response to violations against the Palestinian people in Gaza, including Turkish and Arab sympathizers and international individuals who attempted to express their rejection of the unjust siege of the Gaza Strip.

The decisive actions taken by Erdogan regarding the ship “Mavi Marmara” following the piracy of the occupying state against the humanitarian workers on board, on the Mediterranean Sea in May 2010, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, brought closer Erdogan from the hearts of many people around him. the world.

His principled stance of supporting just causes around the world, in addition to the Palestinian cause, remains a constant in Turkish foreign policy.

This is evident for Syria, Somalia, Libya and Burma among others.

In the second year of the war in Ukraine, the only time Ukraine and Russia agreed on anything was on the Black Sea grain deal – an initiative spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the UN.

The deal allowed Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grain, which was stuck in seaports due to a Russian naval blockade. The resumption of shipments eased the pressure on food prices that had fueled inflation around the world.

Over the years, economic reforms centered on attracting foreign investment, privatization and facilitating job-creating sectors such as construction have enabled Turkey to save resources for its foreign policy goals.

Africa has been one of Erdogan’s boldest and most successful diplomatic forays; ‘a relationship based on mutual respect’.

The turning point in Turkey’s relations with Africa came in 2008 when Turkey was accepted as a strategic partner of the African Union. Few countries have obtained this status.

Erdogan openly supports the African continent, home to more than a billion people, on its demand for permanent and non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Both sides also seek diversity when it comes to country representation in international bodies such as the World Bank, the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

Turkey became a non-permanent member of the UNSC in 2008 thanks to strong support from African countries.

After Erdogan’s historic visit to sub-Saharan Africa in 2005, Ankara dramatically increased the number of its embassies on the continent, from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2019.

Turkey’s footprint is also visible in other areas of foreign policy.

Currently, the Turkish army – the largest in NATO after the United States – is actively involved in a number of missions around the world with the intention of either guiding the outcome of a dispute in its favor or to modify the existing order. This behavior represents a stark departure from Turkey’s earlier predilection for a foreign policy that embraced the status quo and mostly eschewed foreign adventures.

Therefore, as Erdogan takes the reins of government for the third time, coinciding with the celebrations of the centenary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic by his country, two things will define his legacy; unite a more polarized country and mentor his successor for continuity.

The writer is a resident scholar and imam of the Tawhiid Islamic Center

Mengo Mosque, Kisenyi – Kampala