Judge in Trump docs case denies request for special counsel on witnesses





A federal judge on Monday denied a request by Special Counsel Jack Smith to keep secret a list of 84 potential witnesses in the lawsuit against former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents.

Federal prosecutors had asked Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to keep under seal a list of witnesses Trump is prohibited from communicating with directly about the case.

In his order, Cannon said prosecutors did not explain why it was necessary to keep the names secret, or why redacting or partially sealing the document would be inadequate.

NBC News has contacted the Special Counsel’s Office and the Department of Justice for comment. Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, declined to comment on the order.

Trump’s attorneys took “no position” on Smith’s motion, but reserved the right to oppose certain aspects of it, such as implementation, according to Cannon’s order.

During Trump’s arraignment this month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman ordered Trump to sign a bond barring him from speaking to certain witnesses except through his attorneys. Goodman also asked Smith’s team to provide a list of witnesses Trump would not be allowed to communicate with directly.

In a filing Friday, the government said it had provided the list to Trump’s lawyers and demanded that the former president and Walt Nauta, a Trump aide and alleged co-conspirator in the case, sign an acknowledgment that they had received the list.

“In order to implement Judge Goodman’s special condition of release, the government hereby proposes to file the list of witnesses subject to the ban under seal with the Court,” wrote Jay Bratt of the legal team at Smith in Friday’s filing.

The guns order was welcomed by a coalition of news organizations, including NBC News, The Associated Press, The New York Times, CBS News and others, who had argued that the case presented questions of public and historical interest that cannot be overstated, and that the witness list reflected a shift between the secrecy of the Grand Jury inquest and the public administration of justice involving the highest level of power in the U.S. government.

We are pleased that the Court recognized that the First Amendment holds the government to a very high bar to seal off any part of these historic proceedings, Chuck Tobin, a lawyer for the press coalition, said Monday.

A federal grand jury indicted Trump on 37 counts related to keeping classified documents after he left office and hiding them from authorities, according to an unsealed filing this month. The charges come after more than 100 classified documents were discovered last year at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Miami court.

In a separate order Monday, Cannon set a July 14 hearing date to discuss how the classified documents will be handled in the case, as requested by the government.

She also granted the government’s request for the appointment of a Classified Information Security Officer to assist each party in handling any queries or orders related to the Classified Information Procedures Act.

Zoe Richards

Daniel Barnes contributed.

