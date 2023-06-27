Politics
Paranoid Xi Jinping is terrified of a Wagner-style coup after a plot to overthrow his friend Putin, says former Chinese adviser to the United States
XI Jinping is terrified of a Wagner-style coup after the extraordinary armed rebellion against his friend Putin, a former Chinese adviser to the United States has said.
Chaos erupted in Russia on Saturday when Wagnerian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin seized Rostov-on-Don in a bloodless takeover before storming Moscow.
Wagner’s mercenaries were only 200 kilometers from the capital when they laid down their arms and returned to their bases after Prigozhin struck a deal with Putin.
The tyrant faces the fallout of the biggest challenge to his iron fist since he came to power following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Miles Yu, a former Chinese political adviser to Mike Pompeo, said the fear of a coup would now be “very real” for Putin’s ally Xi after Wagner’s rebellion.
He said the uprising had a very immediate and strong impact on China” – and Xi, 70.
“It’s a very big shock not only for Moscow – but certainly for China and troubling for Beijing,” Yu said. China Podcast.
“China is watching this with great anxiety and great attention. There are several implications for China.
“The most important thing is that the Prigozhins revolt created an alternative to a very unpopular regime.
“That’s what the CCP fears most in any potential Wagner-like crack in the Chinese system that will be an alternative to Xi Jinping’s regime. That’s what they fear.”
Yu said there was growing resentment within the People’s Liberation Army as Xi purged dozens of top military leaders over the years.
“The fear of a coup is very real for Xi,” he said.
“During Xi’s 11-year rule, he led a massive purge of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.
“Nearly the entire military leadership under his predecessor has been purged.
“The resentment within the PLA against Xi Jinping is real. That’s why you can see every time Xi Jinping travels, even to China, that his security is just enormous, rivaling that of Kim Jong-un. or Gaddafis.
“This Wagner revolt also really scared the Chinese leadership because they fear mass defections. Preventing defections has been a top priority for much of the PRC’s regime since the 1950s.
“Now the CCP has tightened its grip on the PLA, but the possibility is still there, like Wagner’s revolt.
“The Chinese PLA is absolutely the party army, the party is the highest command authority.
“That is why it is very difficult for a coup to take place. But precisely because of party loyalty, Xi Jinping tends to promote those who are politically loyal to him, but not necessarily competent on the professional plan.
“That’s why in the ranks of the PLA you have this deep conflict between the ideologically correct and the militarily professional and capable.
“That’s why the resentment against party control is also growing, it’s a very delicate balance.”
China was awash with rumors of a Game of Thrones-style coup in September last year.
A ten-day absence from the public eye has sown the seeds of rumor and speculation ahead of a key Communist Party meeting.
Xi has often been at the center of intrigue surrounding his health and future.
His absence fueled speculation as there was a cabal of four senior security officials who were jailed for corruption at the same time.
He was supposed to have purged the Communist Party of anyone he considered “disloyal” before the congress.
At the center of the speculation is General Li Qiaoming, the highest-ranking officer in the People’s Liberation Army.
It has been suggested that he could be the one to replace Xi should there ever be an attempt to oust him.
Russia looked like it was on the verge of collapse on Saturday – until the coup attempt was abruptly called off by Prigozhin after striking a deal with the Kremlin.
The warlord ordered his men to stand down and announced to the world that he was moving to Belarus after reaching an agreement.
But Western officials believe it is “chapter one” of a new era for Russia – with potentially Stalinist purges to come as Putin tries to shore up his weakened regime.
Late last year, China was awash with rumors that Jinping had been overthrown by a general.
The 70-year-old leader – who has ruled the giant nation for ten years – has often been the center of intrigue surrounding his health and future.
