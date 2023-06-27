Boris Johnson’s Daily Mail column broke rules, audit body warns





Boris Johnson’s acceptance of a column in the Daily Mail was a clear and unambiguous breach of rules on jobs for former UK ministers which shows the system needs to be overhauled, the body which oversees external appointments has warned former officials. The ministerial code requires former ministers to seek advice on taking up new roles for two years after leaving government, but Johnson submitted his candidacy 30 minutes before his newspaper column was announced earlier this month. Lord Eric Pickles, chairman of the Professional Appointments Advisory Committee, warned on Tuesday of the risk of a new scandal if his committee, often described as toothless, did not obtain new powers to impose sanctions in the event of noncompliance. In a letter to Oliver Dowden, Pickles said Johnson’s conduct again illustrated how outdated the government’s business rules were. He called on the Deputy Prime Minister to create a modern framework for reviewing business appointments. Pickles also called for greater clarity on what is and is not acceptable, but noted that Johnson’s breaking of the rules happened despite the former prime minister knowing about them. A spokesperson for Johnson declined to comment. Pickles, a Tory peer, said the rules were designed to offer guidance when good guys could be relied on to follow the letter and spirit of the rules. But he warned: if it ever existed, those days are long gone and the contemporary world has outgrown the rules. Pickles insisted it was up to Dowden to decide on any punishment for Johnson, as his committee was unable to impose a sanction, but acknowledged writing for a newspaper was a low-risk appointment . While noting that ministers were considering a range of proposals in the ethics landscape, Pickles stressed that any updates to his committees’ rules could be implemented within weeks. In response to Pickles’ letter, Downing Street said work was already underway to improve the functioning and effectiveness of the rules. In 2021, an independent investigation commissioned by Number 10 following the scandal involving the collapsed financial firm Greensill Company called for stricter rules around government lobbying and changes to the system governing trade appointments of former ministers .

