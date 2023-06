Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi argues fervently for uniform civil code

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a single personal law for all citizens regardless of religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation during a Tuesday event. Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in the city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh state, in the midst of an election, Modi said it was high time for serious talks to start on the subject. He also singled out opposition parties that supported the banned practice of triple talaq, which allowed a Muslim to divorce his wife in minutes simply by saying “talaq” (divorce) three times while making a fervent plea for peace. ‘UCC. Today, people are incited in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also speaks of equal rights… The Supreme Court also called for the implementation of the UCC. These people (from the opposition) are playing vote bank politics, he said. “I think we should study this topic. I think those who support triple talaq are doing a policy of appeasement of vote banks,” Modi said, setting the tone for the upcoming elections in the state and general elections. impending 2024. #SHOW | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) “Today people are being instigated in the name of the UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks about equal rights… The Supreme Court also asked to put in work the UCC. These people (of the opposition) pic.twitter.com/UwOxuSyGvD ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023 They do injustice to our Muslim girls. The triple talaq does not only affect Muslim girls. Imagine the situation of the family who marries their daughter and who returns after 10 years. Triple talaq harms the whole family,” Modi added. He wonders why such a practice exists in India when most Muslim countries have already abolished it. If it was an important aspect of Islam, then why is it not present in Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria and Bangladesh? He further claimed that Egypt suppressed the practice 80-90 years ago and some people want permission to discriminate against Muslim women all the time through the noose of Triple Talaq. Taking punches at opposition parties for trying to forge a united front, he said, I have never seen opposition parties squirm like they do now. Those who abused now bow down. It is their constraint, he says. It is clear from their nervousness that the public has decided to make the BJP government participate in the 2024 elections. That is why these parties are panicking and have decided to mislead the public before the election, make false allegations and denounce ‘access to power.

