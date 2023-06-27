Launch of the program to restore the rights of victims of serious human rights violations, President: To heal the wounds of the nation





President Joko Widodo has launched a program to implement recommendations for the non-judicial resolution of serious human rights violations (HAM) in the country. The launch of the program took place in Rumoh Geudong, Pidie District, Aceh Province on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. “Today, we are meeting in person and virtually in Pidie district, Aceh province, to heal the nation’s wounds following past gross human rights abuses that have left a heavy burden on the victims and their families,” the president said. Previously, the government had decided to seek non-judicial resolution of gross human rights violations, focusing on restoring the rights of victims. The President is also grateful that the stimulus program can begin to be realized. “We are grateful, thank God, to have begun to realize the restoration of the rights of victims of gross human rights violations in 12 incidents, which also marks a common commitment to make efforts to prevent this from happening. happen again in the future,” he said. continued. The Head of State acknowledged that the process of non-judicial settlement of gross human rights violations in Indonesia has gone through a long and very long process. For this reason, the President expressed his gratitude for the generosity of the victims and the heirs of the victims in accepting each ongoing process. I am sure that no process is lost, I hope that the beginning of this good process will pave the way for efforts to heal existing wounds. The beginning of building a just, peaceful and prosperous life based on protecting and respecting human rights and humanity, he added. Meanwhile, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud Md, has set out in his report the reasons for choosing the province of Aceh as the starting point for the realization of a program aimed at restoring the rights victims of gross human rights violations. According to Mahfud, the government and people of Aceh have contributed to the historical records of Indonesia. Apart from that, Mahfud continued, it was a form of respect for the state towards the peace process that was taking place in Aceh, as well as respect for the humanitarian catastrophe of the tsunami that occurred in 2004. These three things have a strong humanitarian dimension, relevant to the victims’ rights and prevention agenda that has been, is and will continue to be implemented, Mahfud said. On this occasion, President Jokowi symbolically handed over assistance and the rights of victims and heirs to eight beneficiary representatives. President Jokowi also visited the booths of Ministries/Agencies that have contributed to guaranteeing the rights of victims. Accompanying the President at the event were Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud Md, Minister for Secretary of State Pratikno, Minister for Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Cooperatives and UKM Teten Masduki, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Commander of the TNI, the Admiral Yudo Margono, National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, and Acting. Governor of Aceh Achmad Marzuki.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/luncurkan-program-pemulihan-hak-korban-pelanggaran-ham-berat-presiden-untuk-pulihkan-luka-bangsa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos