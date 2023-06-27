Hundreds arrested during banned Pride marches in Turkey

More than 100 people were arrested by police during banned Pride marches in Turkey over the weekend.

On Sunday June 25, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies sought to stage a march in the western coastal city of Izmir, as well as stage the Istanbul Pride March in the country’s capital, banned for the ninth consecutive year.

In a statement on Twitter, Istanbul Governor Davut Gl described the event as one that would weaken the family institution.

Despite the ban, hundreds of people marched in the two towns and, in response, local police shut down public transport and blocked access to certain roads.

Protesters waved flags, held up signs that read “Run Tayyip, run. Gay people are coming,” referencing the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, and “Gay liberation will shake the world,” as well as hanging a giant rainbow flag over a multi-storey car park.

Talk to euro news at the event, Can Kortun, a member of the Istanbul Pride Committee, described the police as afraid of those who are different from them.

They know our strength and our numbers. They are aware of the change we can achieve,” she said. But despite this, they refuse to communicate, and they are so afraid of us that they won’t let us go out.

Earlier someone was trying to walk his dog and they wouldn’t let him. This kind of fear.

Police arrested 113 people during the march in Istanbul and at least 52 in Izmir, according to Human Rights Watch reports, figures that complement those previously reported.

At least one person suffered head injuries during the arrests, according to reports.

Those held in both towns were released hours later, except for five foreign nationals, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

Hugh Williamson, director of the Europe and Central Asia division of Human Rights Watch, said: Banning Pride celebrations and detaining people for attempting to protest is a gross violation of the right to peaceful assembly and expression, and further evidence of the Turkish government’s vitriolic campaign against LGBT people.

Turkey should stop detaining and prosecuting the Pride protesters, immediately release the five detained foreigners… and reaffirm their fundamental right to peaceful protest in accordance with Turkey’s international obligations and its own laws.

Williamson added: The European Court of Human Rights and Turkey’s own courts have ordered the government to guarantee the right of assembly. The banning of Pride marches and the intervention of the police are nothing more than illegal intimidation tactics aimed at deterring people from exercising their right to peaceful assembly.

The pride marches come just a month after elections in Turkey saw the country contest the second round for the first time, before Erdoan was given a new five-year term.

LGBTQ+ rights have become a key theme in the election, with Erdoan declaring in a pre-campaign speech that the queer community is poison before claiming they are the calamity threatening our society’s survival.

Hundreds of people took part in the marches in Türkiye. (Hakan Akgun/dia images via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the Turkish government proposed changing the country’s constitution to redefine marriage between a man and a woman, a move that campaigners say could lead to a slippery slope towards the criminalization of same-sex activity. .

Nils Muinieks, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Europe, published a warning before the Pride marches take place, saying: As thousands march through the streets of Istanbul and Izmir, they risk facing tear gas and rubber bullets. Authorities should allow LGBTI Pride marches in Turkey to take place safely and without interference.

By escalating anti-LGBTI rhetoric, the government has helped stoke prejudice, emboldening anti-LGBTI groups [in Turkey]some of which have called for violence against LGBTI communities.

Under the pretext of protecting family values, the authorities deny LGBTI people the right to live freely.

He continued: The crackdown on Pride events has nothing to do with security or public order concerns and everything to do with an increasingly anti-LGBTI agenda. Despite restrictions and shrinking space for LGBTI people in Turkey, and despite the potential for state harassment and intimidation, Pride events will take place.

All over the world, we offer them our solidarity.