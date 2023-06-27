Politics
Hundreds arrested during banned Pride marches in Turkey
More than 100 people were arrested by police during banned Pride marches in Turkey over the weekend.
On Sunday June 25, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies sought to stage a march in the western coastal city of Izmir, as well as stage the Istanbul Pride March in the country’s capital, banned for the ninth consecutive year.
In a statement on Twitter, Istanbul Governor Davut Gl described the event as one that would weaken the family institution.
Despite the ban, hundreds of people marched in the two towns and, in response, local police shut down public transport and blocked access to certain roads.
Protesters waved flags, held up signs that read “Run Tayyip, run. Gay people are coming,” referencing the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, and “Gay liberation will shake the world,” as well as hanging a giant rainbow flag over a multi-storey car park.
Talk to euro news at the event, Can Kortun, a member of the Istanbul Pride Committee, described the police as afraid of those who are different from them.
They know our strength and our numbers. They are aware of the change we can achieve,” she said. But despite this, they refuse to communicate, and they are so afraid of us that they won’t let us go out.
Earlier someone was trying to walk his dog and they wouldn’t let him. This kind of fear.
Police arrested 113 people during the march in Istanbul and at least 52 in Izmir, according to Human Rights Watch reports, figures that complement those previously reported.
At least one person suffered head injuries during the arrests, according to reports.
Those held in both towns were released hours later, except for five foreign nationals, whose whereabouts remain unknown.
Hugh Williamson, director of the Europe and Central Asia division of Human Rights Watch, said: Banning Pride celebrations and detaining people for attempting to protest is a gross violation of the right to peaceful assembly and expression, and further evidence of the Turkish government’s vitriolic campaign against LGBT people.
Turkey should stop detaining and prosecuting the Pride protesters, immediately release the five detained foreigners… and reaffirm their fundamental right to peaceful protest in accordance with Turkey’s international obligations and its own laws.
Williamson added: The European Court of Human Rights and Turkey’s own courts have ordered the government to guarantee the right of assembly. The banning of Pride marches and the intervention of the police are nothing more than illegal intimidation tactics aimed at deterring people from exercising their right to peaceful assembly.
The pride marches come just a month after elections in Turkey saw the country contest the second round for the first time, before Erdoan was given a new five-year term.
LGBTQ+ rights have become a key theme in the election, with Erdoan declaring in a pre-campaign speech that the queer community is poison before claiming they are the calamity threatening our society’s survival.
Earlier this year, the Turkish government proposed changing the country’s constitution to redefine marriage between a man and a woman, a move that campaigners say could lead to a slippery slope towards the criminalization of same-sex activity. .
Nils Muinieks, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Europe, published a warning before the Pride marches take place, saying: As thousands march through the streets of Istanbul and Izmir, they risk facing tear gas and rubber bullets. Authorities should allow LGBTI Pride marches in Turkey to take place safely and without interference.
By escalating anti-LGBTI rhetoric, the government has helped stoke prejudice, emboldening anti-LGBTI groups [in Turkey]some of which have called for violence against LGBTI communities.
Under the pretext of protecting family values, the authorities deny LGBTI people the right to live freely.
He continued: The crackdown on Pride events has nothing to do with security or public order concerns and everything to do with an increasingly anti-LGBTI agenda. Despite restrictions and shrinking space for LGBTI people in Turkey, and despite the potential for state harassment and intimidation, Pride events will take place.
All over the world, we offer them our solidarity.
How did this story make you feel?
Sending feedback…
Thank you for your feedback!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/06/27/turkey-pride-arrests-istanbul-izmir/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump boasts of having top secret documents
- Hundreds arrested during banned Pride marches in Turkey
- These Georgia-related celebrities should get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame WSB-TV Channel 2
- Women’s Hockey Reveals 2023-24 Schedule
- Why it might be time to be optimistic about the stock market
- Can medical device makers keep up with the obesity race?
- Launch of the program to restore the rights of victims of serious human rights violations, President: To heal the wounds of the nation
- Pharrell and Jay-Z Perform at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Show: Watch – Billboard
- Harvard’s Motorola building purchased by US Medical Glove Company
- GTA 6 leak seems to confirm another actor
- Flix Lebrun: I’m super happy to be in the final, but now I want to win it
- Defense Tech Firms and Investors Urge DoD to Drive Acquisition Reform and Address Barriers to Innovation