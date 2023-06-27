Politics
Xi meets Vietnamese PM – Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing on Tuesday.
Noting that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Xi said China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and strives to build a community of destiny with Vietnam – a strategic partnership choice that China has made on the basis of the long-term development of bilateral relations.
Facing an increasingly serious and complex international situation, China and Vietnam should uphold the spirit of equality, mutual benefit, solidarity, mutual trust and win-win cooperation, work together for development to bring more benefits to both peoples and inject more stability. in the world, Xi said.
Xi described China and Vietnam, two socialist countries, as comrades with a high degree of mutual trust, partners seeking win-win results and friends who know each other well. He called on both sides to adhere to the concept of putting people first and firmly support each other in pursuing socialist paths suited to their own national conditions and modernization paths with their own characteristics.
The two sides should jointly build a high-quality Belt and Road, strengthen the synergy of development strategies, leverage complementary advantages, and accelerate practical cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, smart customs and green energy, Xi said.
China is willing to import more marketable Vietnamese products and welcomes Vietnam’s participation in the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the China International Import Expo in the second half of this year. , Xi said.
He said the two sides should enrich people-to-people exchanges, enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples – especially the younger generations – and consolidate the social foundations for the development of bilateral relations.
Xi called on the two sides to jointly oppose the decoupling and breaking of industrial and supply chains, and oppose the politicization of economic, scientific and technological issues. He said the two countries should uphold international fairness and justice, as well as their own development rights and interests.
A more just and reasonable international order should be promoted, and a peaceful and stable external environment for the two countries’ modernization drive should be created, he added.
Pham Minh Chinh said developing long-lasting, stable and healthy relations between Vietnam and China has always been the strategic choice and top priority of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese government.
Vietnam will always remember and sincerely thank China for its valuable and long-term assistance to Vietnam, and cherish the relationship carefully cultivated by past generations of leaders, Pham Minh Chinh said.
Vietnam is proud of the major innovative achievements in theory and practice of the Communist Party of China, he said, adding that China is sure to realize Chinese modernization and become a great modern socialist country under the strong leadership of the secretary. General Xi Jinping.
Vietnam firmly supports the one-China policy, supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, supports China’s joining the Comprehensive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and progressive and will continue to actively participate in the construction of the Belt and Road, he said.
Vietnam opposes the politicization of economic issues and is willing to work closely with China to guard against and combat all kinds of risks and challenges, and will never allow any force to drive a wedge between the two countries. , said Pham Minh Chinh.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
