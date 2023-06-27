Prime Minister Modi flags five Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh, a polling place – Reuters

By PTI

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and reported five Vande Bharat trains linking major cities in different parts of the country.

Modi reached Rani Kamalapati railway station in the state capital, Bhopal, from where he signaled the five trains – two physically and three in virtual mode.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia among others attended the occasion.

“These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand,” Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

This is the first time that so many Vande Bharat trains have been launched in one day.

Two of them relate to Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled by the end of the year.

These semi-fast trains are Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express and Hatia-Patna Vande. Bharat Express Bharat Express, according to an official statement.

The Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect the Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the central region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh.

Tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi and Satpura etc. will also benefit from improved connectivity, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said earlier.

The train will be about 30 minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route, he said.

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will improve connectivity from Malwa region (Indore) and Bundelkhand region (Khajuraho) to the central region (Bhopal), according to the statement.

It will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho and Panna.

The train will be about two hours and 30 minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route, he said.

The Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is the first Vande Bharat Express from Goa. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. This will save about an hour compared to the current fastest train linking the two locations, according to the statement.

The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major cities in Karnataka – Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere – to the state capital, Bengaluru. It will greatly benefit tourists, students and industrialists etc. from the area and will be about 30 minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route, according to the statement.

The Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express is the first Vande Bharat train for Jharkhand and Bihar. Improving connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students and businessmen, the statement said.

Compared to the current fastest train linking the two places, the Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will save about an hour and 25 minutes in travel time, he said.

Before leaving the trains, Modi interacted with the students on board one of the Vande Bharat trains here and the train staff.

Earlier, after arriving at Bhopal airport in the morning, Modi was supposed to reach Rani Kamalapati railway station by helicopter, but due to bad weather he departed by road for the site, said Ashish Agrawal, the official. BJP media.